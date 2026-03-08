Tennessee basketball drops in ESPN Bracketology after home loss to Vanderbilt

ESPN Bracketology on Saturday night dropped Tennessee basketball to off the No. 5-seed line in its latest NCAA Tournament projection after the Vols lost 86-82 to Vanderbilt at Food City Center on Senior Day.

The Vols (21-10, 11-7 SEC) entered the day as the second No. 5 seed in Joe Lunardi’s most recent update, but the four the No. 5 seeds on Saturday night were Arkansas, St. John’s, Vanderbilt and North Carolina.

Tennessee is the No. 5 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament and will play on Thursday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, looking to advance to the quarterfinal round and a rematch with No. 4-seed Vanderbilt.

Lunardi’s No. 1 seeds are Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Florida, in that order, ahead of No. 2 seeds UConn, Illinois, Michigan State and Houston.

The No. 3 seeds are Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue and Gonzaga and the No. 4 seeds are No. 13 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 Alabama and No. 16 Virginia.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vols ranked No. 15 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 15 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.2) and No. 37 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.3).

Tennessee dropped from No. 11 to No. 13 in the BartTorvik.com ratings while ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 33 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 12 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 30 on offense.

Entering Saturday, the NET had Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 5-9 Quad 2: 7-1 Quad 3: 2-0 Quad 4: 7-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Rutgers (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Ole Miss (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss. State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Vanderbilt (W) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (W) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (W) Mercer (W) Florida (L) at Syracuse (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) Missouri (L) Alabama (L) Vanderbilt (L)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.