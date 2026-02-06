Where Tennessee basketball stands in the ESPN Bracketology update

Tennessee basketball stayed as a No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology update on Friday. Joe Lunardi has the Vols in the East Region, playing in Philadelphia in the opening weekend against No. 12 Tulsa.

Opposite of Tennessee-Tulsa is No. 4 Michigan State and No. 13 Troy. The Vols so far this season have been as high as a No. 4 seed in ESPN Bracketology and as low as No. 7.

Lunardi has 10 SEC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Auburn, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 10 Georgia and No. 11 Texas.

Tennessee (16-6, 6-3 SEC) goes to Kentucky (16-7, 7-3) on Saturday for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.

Vols ranked No. 17 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee moved up to No. 17 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win over Auburn. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (96.0) and No. 34 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.5).

Tennessee is No. 15 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 18 on defense and No. 31 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 19 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 29 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 5-6 Quad 2: 2-0 Quad 3: 3-0 Quad 4: 6-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Mercer (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Rutgers (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) at Miss State (2/11) Ole Miss (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) LSU (2/14) Tenn. St. (W) Auburn (W) Oklahoma (2/18) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) at Missouri (2/24) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (3/3) Florida (L) Syracuse (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (2/7) at Vanderbilt (2/21) Alabama (2/28) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.