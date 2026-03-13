ESPN Bracketology: A No. 4 seed still on the table for Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament

A No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament isn’t off the table for Tennessee basketball, but the Vols have work to do if they’re going to move up to the next seed line in the 68-team field.

Joe Lunardi in his latest ESPN Bracketology update on Friday morning wrote that “the final 4-seed is available for whichever 5-seed can make a charge.”

The problem for the Vols is that they’re currently Lunardi’s final No. 5 seed, behind Arkansas, St. John’s and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee (22-10) will matchup with Vanderbilt (24-7) on Friday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, looking to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round against either Florida or Kentucky.

Arkansas, the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, faces Oklahoma in the late game in Nashville on Friday night.

St. John’s faces Seton Hall in the Big East Tournament semifinals Friday afternoon, looking to advance to face either UConn or Georgetown in the championship game.

Texas Tech is currently Lunardi’s final No. 4 seed, but lost 75-53 to Iowa State in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday.

How Tennessee could move up to a No. 4 seed

BartTorvik.com‘s TeamCast projects Tennessee to be the top No. 5 seed with a win over Vanderbilt on Friday and a loss to Florida on Saturday. Winning the SEC Tournament would move the Vols up to the top No. 4 seed, according to TeamCast. Losing to Vanderbilt on Friday would mean a No. 5 seed.

ESPN’s new NCAA Tournament bracket projection early Friday morning had Tennessee as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region (Chicago), facing No. 12 Akron in Portland across from No. 4 Kansas and No. 13 Sam Houston.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Fina Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vols ranked No. 14 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 14 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.8) and No. 36 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.2).

Tennessee is No. 13 in the BartTorvik.com ratings while ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 33 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 13 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 30 on offense.

Entering Saturday, the NET had Tennessee at No. 19 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 6-9 Quad 2: 7-1 Quad 3: 2-0 Quad 4: 7-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Rutgers (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Ole Miss (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss. State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Vanderbilt (W) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Auburn (W) Oklahoma (W) South Car. St. (W) Illinois (L) South Carolina (W) Mercer (W) Arkansas (L) at Syracuse (L) Florida (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) Missouri (L) Alabama (L) Vanderbilt (L)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.