Jay Bilas lays out Tennessee basketball's path to the Final Four

Tennessee can make a run to its first ever Final Four if the Vols can take care of the basketball this weekend in Chicago, according to Jay Bilas. The ESPN analyst on Wednesday laid out the path to the Final Four for every Sweet 16 team.

The key for the Vols? Make good decisions with the ball.

“Tennessee should have a better record,” Bilas wrote. “As good as this team has been, it was in position to win more games with better late-game decision-making. The end of the game against Virginia was evidence of this point.

“Tennessee won, but the Vols made it interesting with some late decisions and miscommunications. Still, the Vols are the top offensive rebounding team in the country, hauling in close to 45% of its own misses. Talk about a great insurance policy.”

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State, Friday, Sweet 16

Tennessee (24-11), the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, faces No. 2 Iowa State (29-7) on Friday (10:10 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS/TruTV) at the United Center in Chicago.

The Vols beat Virginia 79-72 on Sunday despite giving up a nine-point lead midway through the second half after committing six turnovers over a six-minute stretch.

Tennessee had one turnover in the first half, then nine in the second half.

“The Vols turn the ball over at a 17% rate,” Bilas wrote, “ranking in the bottom third of Division I. Truly, their 24 wins this season would be closer to 30 if the Vols took better care of the ball and made better decisions.

“Iowa State will test the Vols’ decision-making and ball security with pressure. If the Vols manage it, there are good things available.”

Tennessee-Iowa State winner faces Michigan-Alabama winner in Elite Eight

The Vols advanced out of the first round with a 78-56 win over Miami (Ohio) and, after the win over Virginia, became the first team since the NCAA Tournament expanded to beat two teams with 30 or more wins in the first two rounds.

The Tennessee-Iowa State winner will advance to the Elite Eight on Sunday against either No. 1 Michigan or No. 4 Alabama.

If the Vols are to keep marching on, Bilas wrote that it will come down to Nate Ament.

“Belmont and Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie is the Vols’ most important player,” Bilas wrote, “but Ament is their best and most talented player. Just a freshman, Ament is long and athletic with great skill. Opposing teams have tried to be physical with Ament and bully him, and he has handled it well. He averages 17 points per game and has scored over 20 points 11 times.”