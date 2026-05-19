Tennessee's Felix Okpara moves up again in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft

Nate Ament stayed put in the lottery, Felix Okpara continued his climb up NBA Draft boards and Ja’Kobi Gillespie is still projected to be picked late in the second round in ESPN’s updated mock draft after the NBA Draft Combine.

Ament is still projected at No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks and Okpara moved up to No. 49 overall, selected in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. Gillespie is projected at No. 54 to the Golden State Warriors.

“Ament was polarizing for teams all season,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in the updated mock draft, “with some evaluators still enamored with his size and skill, while others view him as a theoretical prospect and are concerned with his struggles in college.

“In either case, he’s a ways away from impacting winning at the NBA level, which makes him a bit more fit-specific to teams that have minutes available and a runway to develop him. The Bucks might wind up in that position and could opt to roll the dice here.”

Tennessee players improved draft stock at NBA Combine

Okpara moved up from No. 60 to No. 54 in ESPN’s previous mock draft update, before the NBA Draft Combine, while Gillespie slipped from No. 57 to No. 60. Both players impressed during five-on-five work at the combine last week in Chicago.

Okpara had 15 points and seven rebounds, including three offensive boards, in his second game, after scoring three points with three rebounds in 18 minutes in his first game.

Gillespie scored 28 points in his first game, then had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in his second game.

“He measured in at under 6 feet (at the combine),” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote, “which is a concern, but his shooting and playmaking ability could mitigate that.”

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

“Gillespie stood out at three schools during his college career,” Borzello wrote, “spending his first two seasons as an ultra-efficient offensive player at Belmont before shooting better than 40% from 3 in one season at Maryland, then eventually averaging career highs in scoring (18.4 PPG) and assists (5.4 APG) at Tennessee this past season.”

ESPN: ‘Okpara has put together a positive predraft process’

Okpara had the fourth-highest standing reach at the combine at 9-4. He was measured at 6-foot-10 without shoes, weighed 237.4 pounds and had a 7-2 wingspan.

He averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

“Okpara has put together a positive predraft process,” Woo wrote last week, “showing well enough at the Portsmouth Invitational last month to skip the G League combine and earn a spot at the NBA combine.

“Though not a flashy option at center, Okpara has solid mobility for his size (6-10 barefoot with a plus-4-inch wingspan), measured in the top five in standing reach (9-4) and was productive in Thursday’s scrimmage with 15 points and seven rebounds,” Woo added, “showing his ability to catch lobs and move his feet defensively. He has helped his chances of hearing his name called in the second round as a depth option with a good physical profile for his position.”