Tennessee drops in ESPN's updated College Basketball Power Rankings

Tennessee dropped one spot from No. 19 to No. 20 in this week’s ESPN College Basketball Power Rankings. The Vols are coming off a 2-0 week at home, beating Louisville 83-62 on December 16 and Gardner-Webb 94-52 on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee (9-3) is off for a holiday break until hosting South Carolina State (1-12) on December 30 (8 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) at Food City Center. The Vols then open SEC play at Arkansas on January 3 and open the home conference schedule against Texas on January 6.

ESPN’s power rankings are currently topped by No. 1 Arizona, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Iowa State, No. 4 UConn and No. 5 Duke. Vanderbilt is the highest-ranked SEC team at No. 13, followed by No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 24 Florida and No. 25 Georgia, along with the Vols at No. 19.

Vols ranked No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll

During a loaded January schedule, Tennessee will play road games at Arkansas, at Vanderbilt, at Florida and at Georgia and hosts Kentucky.

Louisville dropped from No. 15 to No. 17. Houston, which lost 76-73 to Tennessee on November 25 in Las Vegas, is up to No. 9 after jumping up two spots.

The Vols on Monday moved up three spots from No. 23 to No. 20 in the updated Coaches Poll and one spot from No. 20 to No. 19 in the new Associated Press Top 25.

Tennessee has now been ranked for 88 straight weeks in the AP Top 25, dating back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season. It’s the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of 114 straight weeks.

Tennessee ranked No. 15 in KenPom, No. 26 in NET

Tennessee is ranked No. 15 overall in the KenPom.com ratings. The Vols are No. 12 in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.4) and No. 36 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.1).

EvanMiya.com has Tennessee at No. 14 overall, ranked No. 10 on defense and No. 29 on offense, while Bart Torvik has the Vols at No. 15, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 26 on offense.

The NET ranking has Tennessee at No. 25 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36. They started at No. 13 in the first NET update of the season. Tennessee is 2-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-1 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 5-0 in Quad 4.