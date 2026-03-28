Where ESPN ranks Tennessee basketball in the Elite Eight

Tennessee basketball isn’t the worst team left in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN. That honor goes to Iowa. But the Vols aren’t far off.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf on Saturday had Tennessee (25-11) as the seventh-best team left in the Elite Eight. Michigan (34-3), the opponent for the Vols on Sunday (2:15 p.m. Eastern Time, CBS), is No. 2, behind only Arizona.

Rick Barnes has Tennessee in the Elite Eight for a third straight year. The Vols have been to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament four years in a row, doubling the previous program record, and have now won 25 or more games in five straight seasons.

Rick Barnes has Tennessee on unprecedented NCAA Tournament run

“It’s no secret that Texas decided Rick Barnes hadn’t kept up with the times and that the game had left him behind when the school fired him in 2015,” Medcalf wrote. “His dismissal came after a string of first-weekend exits and a seven-year gap between his Elite Eight appearances.

“But when he accepted the Tennessee job that same year, Barnes — who has been a head coach since 1987 — didn’t change his philosophy. He has always believed smart shots, suffocating defense at every spot on the floor and a bruising approach to rebounding were the keys to victory and long-term success.”

Tennessee has made long NCAA Tournament runs thanks to the transfer portal, too, with three straight SEC Newcomers of the Year in Dalton Knecht, Chaz Lanier and now Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

“This year,” Medcalf wrote, “his Vols are the top offensive rebounding team in America. Nate Ament is a projected lottery pick. Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been Barnes’ most reliable addition. The formula has resulted in Tennessee’s third consecutive Elite Eight appearance.”

Dusty May looking for another run to the Final Four

Michigan, meanwhile, is in its second season under head coach Dusty May, who took Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023, dispatching the Vols in the Sweet 16 on the way there.

“There’s a tie between the 2022-23 Owls,” Medcalf wrote, “who made a run to the Final Four, and this year’s Wolverines, who are a win away from the school’s first run to the Final Four since 2018: interior defense.

“May’s FAU squad held opponents to a 46.6% clip in the paint, one of the top marks in America that season, per Synergy Sports. His Michigan team this season is clocking in at 48.9% in that metric.”