Where Tennessee basketball's opponents are ranked in ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25

Tennessee basketball went from unranked in ESPN’s first Way-Too-Early Top 25 — it was released as Michigan was cutting the nets down after winning the national championship in Indianapolis — to No. 11 in the second update later in April to No. 6 in last week’s newest edition of the offseason ranking.

At least eight teams who will be on the 2026-27 schedule for the Vols were ranked, too. And another just missed the cut:

No. 1 Florida

The Gators went from No. 3 in ESPN’s first Way-Too-Early Top 25 in April to No. 1 in the first update later in the month. And they stayed there last week. Florida returns Boogie Fland at point guard and once again the front court will be Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu. Tennessee is due for a home game against Florida after playing in Gainesville last season.

No. 8 Michigan State

This game has not yet been officially announced, but Tennessee will start a two-year home-and-home against Michigan State beginning at home next season. Rick Barnes broke the news himself during a Big Orange Caravan stop in April. Michigan State added Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke in the post and return Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr, among others.

No. 9 Texas

Sean Miller isn’t wasting much time at Texas. The Longhorns added Colorado point guard Isaiah Johnson out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, along with Auburn wing Elyjah Freeman and Tennessee guard Amari Evans. David Punch was added in the post while Matas Vokietaitis returns. Freshman Austin Goosby was a five-star prospect and the No. 26 overall player in the class of 2026, too.

No. 11 Arkansas

John Calipari added a couple five-star freshmen in Jordan Smith and Miikka Muurinen and went to the NCAA Transfer Portal to grab Georgia’s Jeremiah Wilkinson and Furman forward Cooper Bowser. Smith was the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class and Muurinen was the No. 18 overall prospect.

No. 15 Alabama

Alabama returns Aden Holloway and Amari Allen and aded Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison and Boise State center Drew Fielder. Richardson was a four-star prospect in the 2026 class, ranked No. 25 overall.

No. 17 Kentucky

Kentucky went from unranked to No. 17 after adding Iowa State 3-point shooter Milan Momcilovic. Mark Pope also added Washington point guard Zoom Diallo, Furman guard Alex Wilkins and an international forward in Ousmane N’Diaye while returning center Malachi Moreno for his sophomore season.

No. 19 Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner removed his name from the NBA Draft before the withdrawal deadline and it’s far and away the biggest news for Vanderbilt this offseason. Mark Byington added guards Ace Glass from Washington State and T.O. Barrett from Missouri. The Vandy spot has a new look, too, with Sebastian Williams-Adams from Auburn and Bangot Dak from Colorado.

No. 21 Missouri

Missouri added Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey out of the transfer portal, but he’s not projected by ESPN to be a starter for Mizzou. Instead, it’s Kansas transfer forward Bryson Tiller and five-star freshman Toni Bryant. The Tigers added another five star at guard in Jason Crowe and got a portal guard in Providence’s Jamier Jones.

No. 24 Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic is by far the biggest loss from last season’s roster, which Tennessee took down in the Sweet 16. Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon and Blake Buchanan return while guard Jaquan Johnson was added from Bradley and forward Tre Singleton was added from Northwestern. Tennessee doesn’t have Iowa State on the 2026-27 schedule as is, but could face the Cyclones in the second round of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November.

Just Missed: Purdue

Purdue was ranked No. 24 before Kentucky added Momcilovic and moved up to No. 17. That bumped the Boilermakers out of the Way-Too-Early Top 25, leaving them as the first team listed in the “next five” category along with Saint Louis, Indiana, UCLA and BYU. Either way, Tennessee starts a two-year home-and-home on the road at Purdue in December.