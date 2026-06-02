Tennessee basketball moves into top-10 in ESPN's new Way-Too-Early Top 25

Tennessee basketball was unranked when ESPN released its first Way-Too-Early Top 25 ranking for the 2026-27 season in the moments after Michigan won the national championship. In April, the Vols moved all the way up to No. 11. On Monday, they climbed even higher to No. 6.

The top five remained unchanged in the new ranking. Florida is No. 1, ahead of Duke, Michigan, Illinois and UConn.

The biggest change since the last update was Tennessee making its biggest addition in the NCAA Transfer Portal, signing Wake Forest guard Juke Harris last month.

ESPN projects Tennessee basketball’s new starting five

“Over the past six seasons, Tennessee has ranked in the top five nationally in defensive efficiency five times,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote in his new rankings. The highest the Vols ranked in offensive efficiency at KenPom during that stretch? No. 17. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see those roles reversed next season.

“Rick Barnes has amassed an alarming amount of offensive talent from the portal, headlined by Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) and Dai Dai Ames(California). If he can instill some level of defensive intensity in this group, the ceiling is incredibly high.”

Borzello projects Tennessee’s starting five, based on the current roster, to be Terrence Hill Jr., Tyler Lundblade, Juke Harris, Jalen Haralson and Miles Rubin.

“Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) torched North Carolina in the NCAA tournament,” Borzello wrote in April. “Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) averaged 16.2 points as a freshman; Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) is a sharp 3-point shooter; and Dai Dai Ames (California) is a score-first lead guard.”

Seven SEC teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

SEC teams in ESPN’s new Way-Too-Early Top 25, aside from Florida and Tennessee, are No. 9 Texas, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 15 Alabama, No. 18 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Missouri.

Tennessee had to rebuild its roster nearly from scratch after losing 11 players from the 2025-26 roster.

The Vols lost four seniors (Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst) while six players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal (J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey, Cade Phillips, Bishop Boswell, Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba). Sophomore guard Ethan Burg also decided to return home to Israel.

Estrella is going to Michigan, Carey is going to Missouri and Phillips is going to Texas A&M. Boswell signed with Maryland, Evans landed at Texas and Massamba went to UC Davis.