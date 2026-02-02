Tennessee basketball uncertain on Felix Okpara injury update

Tennessee basketball associate head coach Justin Gainey didn’t have an update on Felix Okpara and his left calf injury before practice on Monday. The senior center missed the 77-69 win over Auburn on Saturday night, the first missed game of his Tennessee career.

“I don’t know,” Gainey said while previewing Tuesday’s game against Ole Miss. “We’d have to ask Chad (Newman) on that. I hadn’t talked to him this morning.”

Okpara was dressed for practice Monday afternoon but didn’t participate. He wore a wrap on the left calf for parts of practice while also working on a stationary bike with Tennessee staffers.

Tennessee (15-6, 5-3 SEC) hosts Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5) Tuesday in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2 at Food City Center. The Vols go to Kentucky on Saturday for an 8:30 p.m. ET game on ESPN at Rupp Arena.

Head coach Rick Barnes said Saturday night that Okpara “has some calf problems” after getting kicked in Tennessee’s win at Georgia last week. He added that it became an issue for Okpara Friday night.

“It was after the Georgia game,” Barnes said, “he really got kicked there or whatever. But it was a calf.”

Okpara was a late addition to the SEC Availability Report before the 77-69 win over Auburn on Saturday and was ruled out during pregame.

“Fe tried everything to get ready,” Barnes said, “but he couldn’t do it.”

Felix Okpara averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game

Okpara in 20 games this season is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in a career-high 26.5 minutes per game. He six points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the 86-85 win at Georgia on Wednesday, starting and playing 35 minutes, and played 34 minutes in the win at Alabama Saturday, finishing with five points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Okpara had started 64 games in a row, including all 56 games during his Tennessee career. The only game he had previously missed was due to illness during his time at Ohio State, missing a December game against New Orleans in 2023.

He averaged 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds last season, his first at Tennessee. The Lagos, Nigeria, native transferred to UT after two seasons at Ohio State.

Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.

Tennessee started DeWayne Brown, J.P. Estrella vs. Auburn

Tennessee started freshman forward DeWayne Brown and redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella with Okpara sidelined and relied heavily on junior forward Jaylen Carey off the bench. The trio combined for 31 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.

“It just shows how strong we are,” Carey said of the production on Monday. “What we do every day in practice, it shows in the game. Just doing it more consistently is a big emphasis.”

The question is, with Okpara’s timeline up in the air, how consistently Tennessee’s shorthanded front court can produce.

“It just starts in practice,” Carey said, “starts today in practice, being able to consistently do it every day and every game.”