Tennessee center Felix Okpara makes ESPN's updated NBA mock draft

Nate Ament isn’t the only Tennessee basketball player who could hear his name called at the NBA Draft in June. ESPN’s updated mock draft on Tuesday projected Felix Okpara to be the 60th and final pick of the draft, selected by the Washington Wizards.

ESPN projects Ament to be a lottery pick at No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks. Wake Forest transfer wing Juke Harris, who is being heavily recruited by the Vols, is projected to be the No. 33 overall pick, selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the third pick of the second round.

Harris has until May 27 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and be able to play college basketball next season.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line.

He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

Tennessee has 10 NBA Draft picks during Rick Barnes era

Chaz Lanier and Jahmai Mashack both being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft gave Rick Barnes 10 draft picks during his 10 seasons at Tennessee, with all 10 being selected over the previous seven seasons.

There have been four first-round picks in Grant Williams, Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer and Dalton Knecht and six second-round picks in Lanier, Mashack, Julian Phillips, Kennedy Chandler, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone.

The 10 picks during the Barnes era matches the 10 picks the Vols had over the previous 26 years, since the NBA Draft went to two rounds in 1989.

Tennessee is one of just four schools with at least 10 NBA Draft picks over the last seven seasons, alongside Duke, Kentucky and Arkansas. Only five schools have NBA Draft picks over the last five years, with the Vols joining UConn, Duke, Kentucky and Baylor.

Tennessee had 10 NBA Draft picks between 1989 and 2015

The 10 players selected in the modern era of the NBA Draft before the arrival of Barnes were Dyron Nix, Doug Roth, Allan Houston, Steve Hamer, Marcus Haislip, Vincent Yarbrough, Tobias Harris, Jarnell Stokes, Jordan McRae and Josh Richardson.

Nix and Roth were both second-round picks in 1989 and Houston was the 11th overall pick in the first round in 1993. The other first-round picks were Haislip (No. 13) in 2002 and Harris (No. 19) in 2011.

Hamer was a second-round pick at No. 38 overall in 1996, Yarbrough was selected in the second round at No. 32 in 2002. Stokes was the No. 35 pick in 2014 and McRae went at No. 58 in the same draft. Richardson was the No. 40 overall pick in 2015.