How To Watch: No. 21 Tennessee Basketball at Florida

Tennessee Basketball is back on the road Saturday at Florida for a Noon Eastern Time start on ESPN at Exactech Arena in Gainesville. The Vols are 0-2 in true road games this season, losing at Syracuse on December 2 and at Arkansas last Saturday.

Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC) bounced back from the 86-75 loss at Arkansas with an 85-71 win over Texas Tuesday night in Knoxville. Florida (10-5, 1-1) lost at Missouri on Saturday, then answered with a 92-77 home win over No. 18 Georgia on Tuesday.

Tennessee is 82-61 all time against Florida in a series that dates back to 1927. The Gators lead the series 38-26 in Gainesville, where the Vols have not won since 2019. Florida won two of three against Tennessee last season.

How To Watch: No. 21 Tennessee at Florida

When: Saturday, Noon Eastern Time

Where: Exactech Arena

TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, John Wilkerson)

KenPom.com Prediction: Florida 76, Vols 72

Florida won two of three against Tennessee last season

Florida ended Tennessee’s perfect 14-0 start to the season last January, when the Gators won 73-43 in Gainesville. The Vols beat the Gators 64-44 in February in Knoxville, despite not having Zakai Zeigler or Igor Milicic available.

Florida got the last laugh, though, beating Tennessee 86-77 in the SEC Tournament championship game in March in Nashville, with the Gators starting their postseason run to the national championship.

Florida dropped out of the rankings this week after the 76-74 loss at Missouri to start SEC play on Saturday. Tennessee dropped to No. 21 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll after its loss at Arkansas.

The Gators are No. 13 overall in the KenPom.com ratings, ranked No. 8 in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.8) and No. 27 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.4). The Vols are No. 16 overall, No. 14 on defense (94.9) and No. 36 on offense (119.9).

Tennessee a No. 5 seed in ESPN Bracketology

Tennessee stayed as a projected No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament in ESPN’s Bracketology update on Friday. The Vols were in the East Region, playing the opening weekend in San Diego against No. 12 High Point, opposite of No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 13 Utah Valley.

Rick Barnes has led Tennessee to seven straight NCAA Tournaments with the Vols never being seeded lower than No. 5.

Florida is currently projected to be a No. 6 seed and is one of nine SEC teams projected to make the field, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.