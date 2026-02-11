Tennessee lists one player on SEC Availability report for Mississippi State game

Clarence Massamba is out for Tennessee basketball’s game at Mississippi State on Wednesday due to a right hip injury. The freshman guard was the only player listed by the Vols on the initial SEC Availability Report Tuesday night, ahead of Wednesday’s game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Tennessee (16-7, 6-4 SEC) and Mississippi State (11-12, 3-7) on Wednesday are scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2.

The Vols are looking to bounce back after the 74-71 loss at Kentucky on Saturday snapped their four-game win streak. Mississippi State has lost seven of its last eight after starting 2-0 in SEC play.

How To Watch: Tennessee at Mississippi State

When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Humphrey Coliseum

TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Richard Hendrix)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Tennessee 75, Mississippi State 68

Both freshman guard Troy Henderson (shoulder) and senior guard Amaree Abram (flu-like symptoms) were removed from the availability report before the Kentucky game. Senior center Felix Okpara (left calf) was a game-time decision on the game day availability report update but ended up playing 11 minutes off the bench, finishing with two points and three rebounds.

Massamba, the 6-foot-5, 192-pound native of Paris, France, has not played the final minute of the 84-66 win over Ole Miss last week at Food City Center. He’s appeared in nine games this season, playing 38 total minutes.

He played a season-high 14 minutes in the win over Gardner-Webb on December 21 and scored a season-high three points in the win over Northern Kentucky in November.

Okpara missed two games with the left calf injury, Abram missed the win over Ole Miss due to illness and Henderson missed the Alabama and Georgia road games with a left shoulder issue. He returned against Auburn on January 31.

Abram was available at Kentucky but did not play. Henderson played just two minutes off the bench.

Tennessee’s series history with Mississippi State

Tennessee leads the all-time series with Mississippi State 91-46 dating back to 1924. State has won two of the last three, beating the Vols in the 2024 SEC Tournament quarterfinals and in Starkville earlier in the 2023-24 season.

Tennessee won 68-56 at home last season and last won on the road at Mississippi State in January 2023.

Rick Barnes is 15-4 against Mississippi State, including a 12-4 record as Tennessee’s head coach. Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans is 2-2 against the Vols.