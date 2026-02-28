J.P. Estrella 'seems to be fine' for Tennessee's game vs. Alabama

J.P. Estrella was note listed on the SEC Availability Report on Friday, ahead of Tennessee basketball’s home game against Alabama on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore power forward missed two games with soreness in his left foot, but returned in the loss at Missouri on Tuesday, playing six minutes off the bench.

The only player listed on the availability report by the Vols is freshman guard Clarence Massamba, who is out with a hip injury.

No. 22 Tennessee (20-8, 10-5 SEC) hosts No. 17 Alabama (21-7, 11-4) on Saturday in a 6 p.m. Eastern Time start (TV: ESPN) at Food City Center in Knoxville.

Rick Barnes said before practice on Friday that Estrella practiced on Thursday and seemed ready to continue playing.

“He practiced yesterday,” Barnes said, “so he seems to be fine. I haven’t heard anything else today.”

Barnes noted that the ankle injury freshman Nate Ament suffered early in the game at Missouri — he appeared to step on the foot of a teammate and turn his ankle — limited him in practice on Thursday.

“I will say this,” Barnes said, “most guys probably wouldn’t have tried to fight through it, but he did … we didn’t do much with him yesterday and we’ll just see from here how it goes today.”

Estrella was scoreless in six minutes off the bench in the 73-69 loss at Missouri. He’s averaging 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 60.4% from the field in 16.8 minutes per game this season, making seven starts in his 23 appearances.

Before missing the LSU and Oklahoma games, Estrella had played 17 or more minutes in seven straight games, including a career-high 35 against Ole Miss on February 3 and 31 at Georgia on January 28.

He had previously missed two games due to injury this season: November 20 vs. Tennessee State and December 2 at Syracuse. He suffered a bone bruise in a win over Rice on November 17 and a week later turned his ankle in a loss against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

‘That is something you can’t mess around with’

In November 2024 Estrella had surgery to address a stress fracture in his left foot, ending his sophomore season after just three games. Barnes added last week that Estrella played through soreness in the foot before telling Tennessee’s staff.

“I think it had been sore and he didn’t tell anybody because I think he wants to play so badly,” Barnes said. “… I think it was sore before he let us know it because he wants to really help this team and his teammates.

“But he can’t do that. He has had that problem with that foot. That is something that you can’t mess around with.”