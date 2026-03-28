How Tennessee set out to 'kill' Iowa State from the inside out to get back to the Elite Eight

CHICAGO — This was the night Rick Barnes was envisioning when he went to work in the offseason to build a bigger and better Tennessee front court. His Vols needed a size advantage to go with their physicality, to be able to play inside out and wrestle their way through the NCAA Tournament.

“Last year we had no post presence at all,” Barnes said. “We knew at some point in time that we were going to have to get it.”

He got it by adding bruising power forward Jaylen Carey out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and signing four-star freshman power forward Dewayne Brown. He brought back senior center Felix Okpara and got redshirt sophomore J.P. Estrella back from injury.

And they all went to work as No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 2 Iowa State flexed its muscle in the 76-62 Sweet 16 win in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region Friday night at the United Center.

“We knew (Iowa State) would guard us the way they guard everybody,” Barnes said after the game, “and our front line did a lot of great things just handling the ball for us.”

Up Next: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Michigan, Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Okpara scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds and Carey starred off the bench with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while the two bigs combined for 12 game-changing offensive rebounds. Brown was 2-for-2 in his eight minutes, scoring four points to go with two boards.

Estrella struggled early and finished with six points, going 2-for-8 from the field with four rebounds.

Still, the Vols had all it needed and then some down low, out-rebounding Iowa State 43-22, including 16-8 on the offensive glass.

“Obviously their size and physicality is imposing,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said during his postgame press conference. “We knew that it would be a tremendous challenge.”

The rebounding advantage in the 79-72 win over Virginia in the second round on Sunday in Philadelphia was only four, 39-35. The Vols lost in offensive rebounding, 16-11.

That didn’t sit well.

“The Virginia game,” Carey said, “we kind of got our butts kicked a little bit on the glass.”

Tennessee scored 14 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds

But Friday night against Iowa State?

“Just getting back to what we do,” Carey said, “and it’s something that we emphasized all summer, that we wanted to be the best on the offensive glass. And we just wanted to prove that.”

Tennessee players saw on film the opportunity they would have to prove it against an undersized Iowa State team missing its best player in All-American senior forward Joshua Jefferson.

“We knew we could kill them on the offensive glass,” Okpara said, “and we just took advantage of it.”

It’s why Barnes built a bigger roster last spring, then pitted the bigs against one another all summer — so it could pay off in March.

“We all went at each other every day in practice,” Carey said. “There were some days where we got mad at each other and wanted to fight each other, but that’s just what it took to get to this point.”