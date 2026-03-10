Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie named Associated Press SEC Newcomer of the Year

Tennessee basketball point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie on Tuesday was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press. Both Gillespie and Nate Ament were named Second Team All-SEC by the AP.

Gillespie was named First Team All-SEC by the league on Monday while Nate Ament was Second Team All-SEC and on the All SEC Freshman Team and Felix Okpara was on the All SEC Defensive Team.

Gillespie lost out on the SEC Newcomer of the Year award in the coaches’ vote. Texas guard Dailyn Swain won the award instead after the Xavier transfer averaged 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists while leading the Longhorns this season.

Gillespie leads Tennessee this season in scoring at 18.0 points per game and assists at 5.6 per game. He’s shooting 40.0% from the field and 33.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Nate Ament this season: 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game

Ament has starred during his freshman season, averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.8% from the 3-point line.

Okpara has again anchored Tennessee’s defense as its rim protector inside, blocking 41 shots in 29 games while averaging 7.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game. He averaged 7.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game last season, his first at Tennessee after transferring from Ohio State.

Gillespie averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 assists per game at Maryland last season, after averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists in his second season at Belmont.

Ament committed to and signed with Tennessee in April ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the country in the On3 ratings, making him the highest-ranked prospect to sign with Tennessee during the rankings era.

Nate Ament, Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaged 37.2 points per game in SEC play

Ament and Gillespie were at their best in SEC play. Ament averaged 19.0 points and Gillespie 18.2 in conference games.

Ament, who has missed the last two games with a right leg injury, scored 13 or more points in 13 straight games between January 10 and February 24.

Gillespie scored a season-high 34 points against Texas in January and had 32 against Rutgers in November in Las Vegas. He scored 20 or more points 12 times, 15 or more points 23 times and 10 or more points in 29 of 31 regular-season games.

Ament scored 20 or more 10 times, 15 or more 20 times and scored in double figures in 25 of his 29 games during the regular season.