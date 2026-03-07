Rick Barnes explains why Ja'Kobi Gillespie's transfer senior day feels different

Rick Barnes knows senior day in the current era of college basketball will never quite be the same. The days of four-year players with one school by their name — like Tennessee had with Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack a year ago — are moving further into the rearview mirror.

“All that’s so different now because of the transfer portal,” Barnes said on Friday. “Back in the day when you did senior day, it was mainly guys that had been with you for a long, long time.”

When No. 23 Tennessee (21-9, 11-6 SEC) hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt (23-7, 10-7) on Saturday (2 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN), the Vols will honor four seniors — all transfers.

Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie spent two years at Belmont and one at Maryland before coming home to Tennessee. Center Felix Okpara played two seasons at Ohio State before joining the Vols last season.

Amaree Abram went from Ole Miss to Georgia Tech to Louisiana Tech on his way to Knoxville. Walk-on guard Grant Hurst spent his freshman season at UT Martin, then transferred to Tennessee in 2023.

Still, the appreciation is all the same.

“Obviously time flies,” Barnes said, “and it’s one of those deals where you want them to be recognized for the commitment and the loyalty that they gave to your program.

“We appreciate this class, we do, because we’re in that era now where year to year you’re going to have some guys that might just be here one year, but we’d like for them to leave knowing that they’re a part of the Tennessee family and they always will be welcomed back.”

‘Watching his growth this year has been really, really neat’

Gillespie is far from the traditional transfer story.

The Greeneville, Tenn., native, took a hometown discount to play for the Vols, stepping into what seemed to be an impossible situation — replacing Zeigler after a legendary run as Tennessee’s starting point guard.

“Growing up here in East Tennessee and watching his growth this year has been really, really neat,” Barnes said.

That growth was evident in the win at South Carolina on Tuesday, when Gillespie had a career-high 12 assists with just one turnover in 34 minutes. On the season he’s averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game, along with 5.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 34.2 minutes per game.

“We appreciate that at times so much was put on him that it was hard,” Barnes said, “but he’s kept working. And he’s just an incredible person and works really hard at the game, knows that he still wants to get better and better.”

This season, Barnes said, has just been a glimpse of who Gillespie can be as a player. Still, he’s been more than the Vols could have hoped for.

“He’s helped us more this year than we could possibly imagine,” Barnes said.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie took less money to come to Tennessee

It was a perfect marriage for the two sides from the start.

Tennessee badly needed a point guard and Gillespie was the best point guard prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal last April, looking for a new home after Kevin Willard, his coach at Maryland, left for Villanova.

During his visit to Knoxville, Gillespie told Barnes he had long dreamed of putting up shots on the floor at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“He’s been just a beautiful person from the time we met him,” Barnes said, “and the fact he wanted to play here.”

Gillespie’s deal with the Vols showed it, according to Barnes.

“I’ve said before he could’ve gone last year and made a lot more money,” he continued, “but he said, ‘No, I want to come home. I want to play in Food City Center.’ He dreamed about it.

“And I can tell you, I think that he’s probably been the best value in all of college basketball this year by far. By far.”

Gillespie said he took less money at his dream school simply “because it’s Tennessee.”

“And I’m from here,” he said. “It’s been a great program since (Barnes has) been here. I definitely wanted to be part of that.”

“It’s a blessing to be able to do it here in Knoxville,” Gillespie added, “where I spent a lot of time growing up.”

In an era in which senior days feel so different, it’s why Gillespie’s story feels so unique.

“I know that we all appreciate (him) and I hope that Vol Nation appreciates it,” Barnes said, “because he did what he wanted to do and didn’t make it all about the money.”