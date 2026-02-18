Tennessee updates J.P. Estrella's status vs. Oklahoma on pregame availability report

J.P. Estrella is out for Tennessee basketball’s game against Oklahoma Wednesday night. The redshirt sophomore power forward was ruled out on the pregame SEC Availability Report ahead of the 7 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2 at Food City Center.

Estrella is dealing with left foot soreness and is considered day to day. It’s the same foot that required season-ending surgery early last season.

He was listed as doubtful on Tuesday’s initial availability report. He was limited in practice Tuesday afternoon and spent time sidelined while being worked on by Tennessee’s strength staff.

Estrella is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6% from the field in 17.3 minutes per game this season, making seven starts in his 23 appearances. He had 16 points and had nine rebounds in 28 minutes during Tennessee’s 73-63 win over LSU Saturday, including 18 minutes in the second half.

He has played 17 or more minutes in seven straight games, including a career-high 35 against Ole Miss on February 3 and 31 at Georgia on January 28.

Estrella has missed two games due to injury this season: November 20 vs. Tennessee State and December 2 at Syracuse. He suffered a bone bruise in a win over Rice on November 17 and a week later turned his ankle in a loss against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Over Tennessee’s last two games, Estrella is 10-for-14 from the field, scoring 28 points to go with 16 rebounds. He had 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss at Kentucky.

Estrella is second on the team in offensive rebounding, with 61, behind Jaylen Carey’s 71. He’s fourth in total rebounding (119) and average rebounds (5.2).

Rick Barnes: ‘I think he’s really settled in offensively’

“I think J.P., rebounding wise, he’s been great,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinsky said before Tuesday’s practice. “He’s an excellent offensive rebounder. We’ve talked to him about defensive rebounding. That’s an area he knows he’s got to improve in and look to get his hits, blockouts earlier and then release, go get the ball. Got a great nose for the ball on the offensive board.

“Defensively, he’s still got a ways to go. We talk about it all the time. He’s had some great moments where he’s proven that he can switch and guard the basketball, but it’s just getting him to understand to square up on the ball, play to his length.”

Rick Barnes was asked Saturday after the LSU game if Estrella is playing with the physicality that the Vols have been looking for more of.

“He’s doing more of that,” Barnes said.

“He’s got to be better defensively,” Barnes added. “I think he’s really settled in offensively, but he’s still defensively, (LSU) went at him a couple times. And he’s got to stay in front and make people play over the top of him or through him. He’s giving up too many angles.”