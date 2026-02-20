Rick Barnes updates the injury status of Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella

J.P. Estrella remains day to day with soreness in his left foot, Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes said before practice Friday morning at Pratt Pavilion.

Tennessee (19-7, 9-4 SEC) goes to Vanderbilt (21-5, 8-5) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

“They were doing some stuff with him yesterday on the treadmill,” Barnes said on Friday. “And I believe it will be a day-to-day thing from here on out, I would just guess.”

‘I don’t think there’s any question it is a concern for him’

Barnes said after the 89-66 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday that the decisions moving forward would “be based on what he feels” after dealing with a foot injury in the past.

“I don’t think there’s any question it is a concern for him,” Barnes said. “Feet problems are hard to get right. … It’s just some soreness set in and we just have to get it quieting down.”

In November 2024 Estrella had surgery to address a stress fracture in his left foot, ending his sophomore season after just three games.

Estrella is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6% from the field in 17.3 minutes per game this season, making seven starts in his 23 appearances. He had 16 points and had nine rebounds in 28 minutes during Tennessee’s 73-63 win over LSU Saturday, including 18 minutes in the second half.

He has played 17 or more minutes in seven straight games, including a career-high 35 against Ole Miss on February 3 and 31 at Georgia on January 28.

Estrella has missed two games due to injury this season: November 20 vs. Tennessee State and December 2 at Syracuse. He suffered a bone bruise in a win over Rice on November 17 and a week later turned his ankle in a loss against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Over Tennessee’s last two games, Estrella is 10-for-14 from the field, scoring 28 points to go with 16 rebounds. He had 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss at Kentucky.

Barnes noted Wednesday that the current soreness is in a different area of Estrella’s left foot and that Estrella played through some soreness before alerting Tennessee’s staff.

“I think it had been sore and he didn’t tell anybody because I think he wants to play so badly,” Barnes said. “… I think it was sore before he let us know it because he wants to really help this team and his teammates.

“But he can’t do that. He has had that problem with that foot. That is something that you can’t mess around with.”