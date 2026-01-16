Rick Barnes wants 'a little less finesse, a little more nasty' out of Tennessee's JP Estrella

JP Estrella played 10 minutes off the bench Tuesday night against Texas A&M. Tennessee Basketball’s redshirt sophomore forward missed all five shots he took from the field and was shut out for a second straight game.

But on Friday morning when he looked back at the 87-82 double-overtime win over the Aggies, he liked what he saw.

“I feel like last game I took a big step forward with my physicality,” Estrella said. “I feel like that was my biggest thing that I was happy about. (I’ve) got to continue to do that.

“Now it’s just playing more confident, finishing my shots, getting a couple more rebounds and blocking shots.”

Or, as head coach Rick Barnes has been telling Estrella, “a little less finesse, a little more nasty.”

Tennessee’s coaching staff has searching for more consistency out of their forwards. For Estrella, that means more physicality — in his rebounding, in his defense, at the rim — in his game.

“Coach wanted him a little more rugged,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinsky said, “and a little more forceful in there.”

That’s when Polinsky started to smile, then explained the smile. He was thinking of former Tennessee center Uros Plavsic, the 7-foot-1, 265-pound who was known to show off his physicality from time to time.

Polinsky described him as “one of my all-time favorite player.”

“As we all remember his beautiful style of play here,” Polinsky said. “Artistic would be the word. But Uros gave us a level of toughness. I wouldn’t use the word intimidation, but I think teams were conscious of him and you know.”

That’s not exactly Estrella’s game, but the Vols want him moving in that direction.

“We know JP is a different guy,” Polinsky added. “He’s a terrific scorer. He rebounds the ball really, really well. Uros, though, was so good defensively and had a physical presence, and I think we’re trying to blend the two for JP, and that’s been a challenge for him.”

Estrella is averaging 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per games, but he played just 19 minutes over Tennessee’s last two games — 10 minutes in the loss at Florida and only nine minutes in the double-overtime win against Texas A&M on Tuesday.

He played only nine minutes against Louisville and seven against Illinois in December.

Estrella, who underwent season-ending foot surgery in November 2024, has dealt with injuries again this season. He suffered a bone bruise in his knee against Rice on November 17, then an ankle injury against Kansas on November 26, which sidelined him at Syracuse on December 2.

The injuries aren’t holding Estrella back now, though.

“I feel great,” he said. “Knee (and) ankle feel good. This ankle brace has done me justice so I mean I’ve just been playing. Feels good. So no complaints.”

‘Coach Barnes is telling me to be a little nasty’

Estrella flashed early in the season, scoring 52 points and grabbing 26 rebounds over Tennessee’s first three games, including a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double against North Florida on November 12.

He hasn’t scored more than 12 points in a game since then and is a combined 0-for-6 from the field over his last two games. He had 11 points and six rebounds last week against Texas and nine points in the loss at Arkansas in the SEC opener.

But right now he’s not worried about scoring. He’s just trying to do what his coaches are asking him to do, as consistently as he can do it.

“Coach Barnes and GP have made it really evident to me to make sure to try to tie in a little Uros,” Estrella said. “Coach Barnes is telling me to be a little nasty a little bit, so I’m trying do that a little bit.

“I was trying to do it last game. They said I did a good job. Now when I get into the paint I just got to be aggressive on those moves, just get back to doing a good job just finishing the rock. And once I do that I think I’m going to be fine.”