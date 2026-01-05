What Tennessee's JP Estrella has to do to get more minutes

After an 86-75 loss at Arkansas Saturday afternoon, one that included 11 missed free throws, 14 missed layups and 14 turnovers, Tennessee Basketball coach Rick Barnes said what bothered him the most was something else completely.

It was forwards JP Estrella, Jaylen Carey and DeWayne Brown. Barnes didn’t name names, but he didn’t have to.

“That’s probably the most disappointing thing,” he said during his postgame press conference. “Of our four post guys, Felix (Okpara), who hadn’t practiced for the last two days, a little bit of a hip pointer, I thought played was more prepared than the other three guys.”

‘Other post guys that we normally play with weren’t getting it done’

So much so that wing Nate Ament, who had played exclusively on the wing through the first half of his freshman season, got some minutes at the four.

“We’ve been playing around with it in practice a little bit,” Barnes said.

But that’s not why Ament made the move at Arkansas.

“Simply because our other post guys that we normally play with,” Barnes said, “weren’t getting it done.”

Okpara finished with three points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes. Estrella had nine points and three rebounds in 11 minutes, including just five minutes in the second half. Brown played 16 minutes, scoring six points to go with four rebounds, but played only seven minutes in the second half.

Estrella scored his nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer late in the first half. He scored seven of the nine points in the final 3:30 before halftime, helping turn a five-point deficit into a one-point lead, and made a pair of free throws with 12:29 left in the second half.

But he checked out with 7:26 left and never returned.

Up Next: Tennessee vs. Texas, Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Barnes said Monday morning before Tennessee’s practice that what’s holding Estrella back isn’t what he’s doing with the ball in his hands. It’s what he’s not doing when he doesn’t have the ball.

“Consistency and being locked into the things that players have to do,” he said, “(and) the things they don’t want to do. They have to do the things like run the court every time. They’ve got to go to the glass. If we call a coverage, they got to be in the coverage. Just the things that that you all probably never see, that nobody sees.”

“Those are the things you have to do all the time, and not think that somebody else is going do that for you.”

And it’s more than just an Estrella problem.

“It’s pretty much what happened Saturday,” Barnes said. “We had too many guys that just didn’t do their jobs in the way they need to do it.”