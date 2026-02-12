What Rick Barnes liked about J.P. Estrella's growing game at Mississippi State

J.P. Estrella screened for Bishop Boswell then turned toward the rim and started moving that direction Wednesday at Mississippi State. Boswell threw a shot-put lob and Estrella caught it and finished it with a two-hand dunk.

The next possession was a pick-and-roll with point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who delivered a bounce pass to the rolling Estrella at the foul line. He took two steps and climbed high for a posterizing one-hand slam over Mississippi State center Quincy Ballard.

Tennessee was just over two minutes into the game and the junior power forward had half as many field goals as he had in 25 minutes in the loss at Kentucky on Saturday.

“I thought he was good,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 73-64 win at Mississippi State.

But the head coach thought his junior power forward was good for reasons that had nothing to do with the two dunks to start the game.

“He’s talking a lot,” Barnes said. “He does a really good job doing that now, and he’s getting better and better.”

Tennessee forwards had 26 points, 27 rebounds at Mississippi State

Estrella finished with 12 points in 26 minutes Wednesday. He was 3-for-5 from the field and 6-for-7 at the foul line, after scoring 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting and going 3-for-7 at the line at Kentucky.

“I thought he played with more force tonight,” Barnes said. “We had a lot out of that side pick and roll to start the game, and he was able to make some good buckets there.”

But there was more to it, still.

“He is really doing a good job talking on defense,” Barnes said, “and really trying to get out there and get on ball screens.”

It was a bounce-back performance in the paint for more than just Estrella.

Felix Okpara had six points and six rebounds in 26 minutes, returning to the starting lineup after missing two games with a left calf injury and coming off the bench to play 11 minutes at Kentucky.

Jaylen Carey had four points and six rebounds, including five of Tennessee’s 13 offensive boards. Freshman DeWayne Brown had four points and a team-high eight rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.

Up Next: Tennessee vs. LSU, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

There’s still more to be had down low.

“I think really they should get the ball a little bit more,” Barnes said. “I do think that.”

Tennessee’s four bigs combined to go 10-for-16 from the floor while grabbing 27 rebounds. The Vols played through the post early, with dunks on the first four possessions — two each from Estrella and Okpara — and six total in the first six minutes of the game.

Now that quick start needs to lead to quicker actions.

“When they get it,” Barnes said, “they’ve got to play quicker with it. DeWayne had two turnovers — or put Jaylen in a tough spot twice — where he was slow getting the ball and then tried to roll it to him, which you can’t do from the top, it just collapses too easy. They’ve just got to play quicker.”