Why Tennessee basketball needs J.P. Estrella to keep being the 'big scoring option'

J.P. Estrella got the pass just in front of the block, took a step in then climbed high for a posterizing one-hand dunk in the second half of Tennessee basketball’s 78-59 win at South Carolina Tuesday night.

It didn’t look all that different from the one he had at Mississippi State three weeks earlier, rolling toward the rim then finishing far above it.

“I’m going to have to get one,” Tennessee center Felix Okpara said of the dunks Tuesday night, “because he’s (up) 2-0 right now. He got one at Mississippi State. I like JP having success.”

So does Rick Barnes.

The Estrella that showed up at Colonial Life Arena is the one that needs to show up night in and night out for No. 23 Tennessee with the postseason arriving next week.

In 27 minutes against South Carolina Estrella scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and finished with a season-high three assists, including a lob to Okpara in the first half.

“That’s what we need,” Barnes said on Tuesday. “I mean, that’s who he can be.”

Up Next: No. 23 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt, Saturday

It’s who he has to be for the Vols (21-9, 11-6 SEC), who host Vanderbilt (23-8, 10-8) on Saturday (2 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) on Senior Day at Food City Center, before turning their attention to the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville.

Estrella is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game during an up-and-down redshirt sophomore season.

He battled knee and ankle injuries in November and missed the wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt with soreness in his left foot.

But at South Carolina he delivered exactly what Tennessee needs down low.

“It gives another big scoring option,” Okpara said. “Me, I’m more of a defensive guy. If I score, it really doesn’t matter to me. I’m just about getting refunds, blocks, getting stops. JP is a big scoring option down low that we can rely on.”

Estrella started fast this season, scoring 52 points over his first three games, including a career-high 23 against North Florida on November 12. He had two double-doubles in those first three games and appeared to have arrived as a force in the post for the Vols.

J.P. Estrella played 48 minutes over Tennessee’s last two games

Injuries slowed him down in the weeks that followed, before he returned to start seven straight games between January 24 and February 14, averaging 26.9 minutes per game during the run.

The foot soreness sidelined then sidelined him for a week, but he returned to play six ineffective minutes in the loss at Missouri last week. He played 21 against Alabama on Saturday, then the 27 at South Carolina.

Before Tuesday’s game, Barnes told Estrella that 16 points and 10 rebounds would be “a great night.”

“But I said, ‘You just got to go after it.’” Barnes said.

Estrella didn’t hit the rebounding goal set by Barnes, but he did more than his part with his scoring and assists. It showed Estrella at his best, when he’s going after it, helps the Vols look their best.

“I think him doing that,” Okpara said, “being confident every game, it’s going to be good for us going to into March.”

“If he can do what he did (against South Carolina),” Barnes added, “it would certainly go a long way to helping us.”