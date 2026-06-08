How patience paid off for Juke Harris before his transfer to Tennessee basketball

Juke Harris kept hearing the same message over and over during his freshman season at Wake Forest. Head coach Steve Forbes and his coaching staff had to make sure their talented freshmen wing knew exactly what the future looked like.

He just had to wait for it.

“The whole freshman year,” Harris said during an appearance on The Mike Keith Show, “they were telling me just to stay (while) I had two great guards in front of me.”

Those two guards were Hunter Sallis and Cameron Hildreth, a combo that combined to average 35.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while both played over 33 minutes per game.

Harris, meanwhile, started just once in 31 games. He averaged 19.0 minutes per game off the bench. He scored 6.1 points per game.

‘I was just making sure I kept polishing my game’

He did what he was told. He stayed the course, even while he had to wait.

“They told me just to stay in it,” Harris said. “This’ll be my team the following year. Just learn everything that they do and then things that I can build on, the things that they didn’t do, some stuff I could have built on.”

Harris kept waiting and working. He knew he would be the focal point in his second season at Wake. He knew many of the offensive actions would be catered to him.

He knew the summer between his freshman and sophomore seasons would be crucial to bridging the distance from a role player off the bench to a breakout star.

“I was just making sure I kept polishing my game,” Harris said, “and getting back into the role where I get a lot of shots and a lot of touches. I just kept on polishing my game.”

Juke Harris last season: 21.4 points per game, 44.4% FG, 33.2% 3FG

All that polish shined last season. He averaged 21.4 points in 35.1 minutes, starting all 35 games. He took 527 shots from the field and 262 from the 3-point line, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from the 3-point line.

He was an All-ACC pick and won the league’s Most Improved Player award. And he parlayed the breakout season into being the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That’s where more patience paid off. This time it was patience from Rick Barnes and his staff.

Tennessee had finished second to Wake Forest for Harris when he was a four-star and top-100 guard prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. When he entered the portal, the Vols picked up where they left off.

“I gained a true relationship with Coach Barnes,” Harris said. “It’s crazy. I think him and Coach Forbes, those two head coaches are coaches I consider that I have so much love for. So when it came to the entering the portal, Coach Barnes was on me heavy. Coach Bryan Lentz was on me heavy. The whole program.

“Even how much love I got on social media before I even announced I was coming, from all the Vol fans. So I’m super ready to come play in front of you guys, and it’s going to be a big show.”

How Tennessee basketball go the attention of Juke Harris

That show is going to come with more polish. That’s the only choice when signing up to play for Barnes. He already started that process with Harris in the recruiting process the second time around.

“Another thing that (Barnes) did that separated himself from everybody else is he came in and told me how good I was,” Harris said, “but he also got on me about some stuff they can see that I need to work on. Like turning my body more when I come off screen, turning my body facing the goal. Different things that I need to do on the defensive side, fighting over screens, making sure I’m closing out.”

Things that got his attention. Things that will help his game take another big jump forward.

“They showed me little stuff like that,” he said. “And I seen some stuff that I needed to work on that I didn’t even know, that they had seen. So I feel like I’ll be more of a complete player going into Tennessee next year.”