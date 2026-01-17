'We are who we are': Inconsistency costs Tennessee again in collapse vs. Kentucky

Ja’Kobi Gillespie dribbled left at the top of the key as Nate Ament ran off a screen set by Jaylen Carey. Tennessee Basketball had a 77-76 lead on Kentucky with 40 seconds left at Food City Center, the Vols trying desperately to hang onto what was once a 17-point lead.

Then Gillespie passed to Ament and everything changed in an instant. Kentucky guard Colin Chandler stepped into the passing lane, stabbed at the ball with his right hand then, after corralling the steal, threw ahead to Otega Oweh, who streaked the other way in transition.

Oweh scored and got fouled as the home crowd stood in stunned silence. From a one-point lead to staring down a three-point deficit in a span of six seconds, with just 34.3 seconds to go.

And it started with Chandler knowing what he had to do because he knew what was coming.

“I heard the play that they were running,” he said after the game. “They kind of telegraphed it a little bit. So when he came off the screen, I knew I had a lane to go steal it.”

Kentucky stole an 80-78 win after completing the rally from down 17 points, just days removed from coming back from down 18 in a win at LSU.

“We we’re going to get it Nate,” head coach Rick Barnes said of the game-changing sequence, “and give him the chance to rip it and drive it, but if that’s not there, there’s obviously another option to it.”

“I thought Nate was open and he wasn’t,” Gillespie added. “I threw it and I shouldn’t have thrown it. It’s just a bad decision.”

It was a bad decision to end a disastrous second half.

Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC), after coming back from down 11 to beat Texas A&M in double overtime at home on Tuesday, gave up 49 points in the second half on Saturday.

The Vols allowed Kentucky to grab 13 offensive rebounds after halftime and only forced one turnover while the Wildcats shot 50.0% from the field and went 6-for-10 at the 3-point line.

Kentucky had eight turnovers in the first half and no offensive rebounds.

“The game is never over,” Barnes said. “A 17-point lead in today’s world is nothing if you got a group of guys sticking together and doing what they need to do. We didn’t in the second half.”

‘By now we should know what goes into losing’

Tennessee took the 17-point lead when Amaree Abram hit a three with 3:25 left in the first half. Kentucky had it down to 10 after a 7-0 run in just 67 seconds and trailed by 11 at halftime, after an Ament free throw in the closing seconds.

The close to the second half was worse. The Vols didn’t make a shot from the field after over the final 5:38, after Jaylen Carey scored in the paint to put his team up 74-69.

“It’s just our inconsistency,” Barnes said. “And the way we ended the (first) half is somewhat what happened down at Florida.”

What happened a week ago at Florida was a tie game turning into a 14-point halftime deficit after the Gators closed on a 15-2 run in what would turn into a 91-67 win.

Gillespie sat the final 4:35 of the first half against Kentucky after picking up his second foul. He had 14 points and four assists in 14 minutes before finding foul trouble.

“There’s a breaking point at some point in time in the game,” Barnes said. “And you could just feel the way we closed the first half was not good.”

Up Next: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 18 Alabama, Saturday

That breaking point has already gone against Tennessee too many times this season, with the Vols continually faulting under pressure.

It started in Las Vegas in November when Tennessee a 12-point lead with 16 minutes left in a loss to Kansas.

The Vols followed with a 62-60 road loss at Syracuse and a 75-62 loss to Illinois in Nashville, a game that saw a one-point lead turn into an 11-point deficit in less than five minutes late in the second half. Two weeks ago Tennessee took a 58-55 lead midway through the second half at Arkansas, then gave up an 8-0 run on the way to an 86-75 loss.

“By now we should know what goes into losing,” Barnes said, “I would tell you that. Because other than the Florida game, I can make a case that we just shot ourself in the foot so many times.”

Tennessee will have a week to try to find out what goes into winning. The Vols do not have a midweek game next week and are off until they got to No. 18 Alabama Saturday night, followed by a trip to No. 23 Georgia on January 27.

“I think every coach in the country, when they lose a game, when they know the talent is equal or something, (they think) we didn’t do this, we didn’t do that,” Barnes said. “And I feel like that.

“If we did what we need to do, we could be a much better team right now. But we’re not doing it, so we are who we are.”