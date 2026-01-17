No. 24 Tennessee gives up 17-point lead in home loss to Kentucky, 80-78

Kentucky had already been here this week. Down 18 points on the road at LSU Wednesday night, only to storm back in the second half and win on a buzzer-beating jump shot at the free-throw line from freshman center Malachi Moreno.

No. 24 Tennessee couldn’t stop the Wildcats from doing the same Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. And they didn’t need a buzzer beater this time.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 24 points and Nate Ament had 17 to help the Vols lead by as many as 17 points, but the lead was erased in the second half and Tennessee fell apart in the final minute, losing 80-78.

Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) had possession with a one-point lead in the final minute, but Gillespie turned it over and Kentucky scored in transition and got fouled. The Wildcats missed the foul shot that followed, but got the offensive rebound and scored again, taking an 80-77 lead.

Kentucky (12-6, 3-2) got 22 from Denzell Aberdeen to lead five Wildcats in double figures.

Troy Henderson missed a three with nine seconds left, looking to tie the game, and Kentucky fouled Gillespie after he got the offensive rebound with 2.6 seconds left. Gillespie missed the second foul shot and Jaylen Carey got the offensive rebound, but time expired before he could get a shot off.

The Wildcats had the Tennessee lead down to two points with 7:23 left, after making six of its first eight 3-point attempts in the second half. Kentucky at the time was 11-for-22 from three as a team, after shooting 12-for-24 from deep in its win in Knoxville last season.

The lead was one with 1:46 left when Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate scored in the paint.

Tennessee led by as many as 17 points in the first half, after an Amaree Abram three with 3:25 left before the break, but Kentucky had the deficit had the lead down to six less than five minutes into the second half.

Foul trouble slowed Tennessee late in the first half, with Gillespie sitting out the final 4:35 with two fouls, while Bishop Boswell was also on the bench.

With Gillespie out, Kentucky went on a 20-6 run over the next 10 minutes.

Gillespie’s 14 points in the first half came on 4-for-6 shooting from the floor, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. The Vols as a team went 6-for-13 from three and shot 45.2% from the field, making 14 of 31 shots.

Tennessee built the first-half lead by out-rebounding Kentucky 20-11, including 6-0 on the offensive glass, and scored 10 points off eight Wildcat turnovers. The Vols turned it over five times in the first half, but Kentucky didn’t score any points off of turnovers.

Up Next: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 18 Alabama, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee does not have a midweek game next week. The Vols are now off until going to No. 18 Alabama next Saturday, which is followed by a road game at No. 21 Georgia on January 27.

Tennessee-Alabama is set for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on either ESPN or ESPN2 and the Georgia game is a 7 p.m. ET start on SEC Network.

The January schedule ends with a home date against Auburn on January 31.

Tennessee then has eight games in February and two games in March, before the start of the postseason. The home games are against Ole Miss, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Vanderbilt while the road games are at Kentucky, at Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt, at Missouri and at South Carolina.