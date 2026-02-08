Bishop Boswell's biggest frustration after loss at Kentucky? 'We're a better team than them'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bishop Boswell had been here before. Looking back at a Tennessee loss to Kentucky and wondering how the Vols didn’t get the job done. First with a 17-point given up at home, then a 14-point lead on the road.

Kentucky rallied Saturday night for a 74-71 win at Rupp Arena after Tennessee had dominated the first half. It felt like a replay of the 80-78 Wildcat win in Knoxville three weeks earlier.

“I think the most frustrating thing is we know we’re a better team than them,” Boswell said afterward, “and we haven’t put 40 minutes of basketball together against them.

“And that comes down to me, especially on the defensive end, just being that anchor. And I didn’t do the, the job I needed to.”

Boswell had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the loss for Tennessee (16-7, 6-4 SEC). Nate Ament starred with 29 points, matching a career high, and Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 14 of his 15 in the first half. J.P. Estrella scored 11 points but needed 13 shots from the field to get there.

Nate Ament ‘frustrated’ with another blown lead against Kentucky

The Vols got outscored by 30 points in the second half of the two losses.

“Couldn’t make layups,” Ament said. “Missed free throws. Turned the ball over too much, me included. Couldn’t get the shots we wanted as we were getting the first half.”

Ament had a three-point play with 5:23 left Saturday to put Tennessee back up four points. It followed a Boswell bucket that had given the Vols the lead back, after Kentucky completed the comeback and took a 61-60 lead with 6:18 to go.

Ament scored again with 59 seconds left for a 69-68 Tennessee lead, but Colin Chandler scored the go-ahead points on a three on the next possession.

‘We have not reached the ceiling with this team’

Kentucky mounted another second-half comeback while the Vols started 2-for-15 from the field after halftime, at one point missing 10 straight shots and going five minutes, 38 seconds without scoring.

“Just frustrated, man,” Ament said. “It really sucks to lose the same way we kind of lost the first time. I mean, props to them, they were the more tougher, physical team in the second half.

“… It’s just really frustrating, especially for me. The ball was in my hands. And especially the last couple minutes of the game, the ball was in my hands, and I couldn’t come through for the team. So it really hurts to be able to know that I have a huge part in that loss.”

Kentucky swept Tennessee in the annual home-and-home between the two rivals last season, winning 78-73 at Food City Center and 75-64 at Rupp. The Vols answered in the NCAA Tournament with a 78-65 win in the Sweet 16.

Rick Barnes believes this team can answer, just like last season.

“These guys will bounce back,” Barnes said. “They’ve got too much pride. They work too hard. Their work ethic is too good. We have not reached the ceiling with this team, and that’s a good thing right now that we can keep growing.”