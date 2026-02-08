What a 'frustrated' Nate Ament said after Tennessee gave up another lead vs. Kentucky

What Nate Ament said after matching a career-high with 29 points in No. 25 Tennessee’s loss at Kentucky Saturday night at Rupp Arena, where the Vols gave up a 14-point lead in the second half:

What went wrong for Tennessee on offense in the second half

“Couldn’t make layups. Missed free throws. Turned the ball over too much, me included. Couldn’t get the shots we wanted as we were getting the first half.”

The feeling leaving he court after that kind of loss

“Just frustrated, man. It really sucks to lose the same way we kind of lost the first time. I mean, props to them, they were the more tougher, physical team in the second half. Yeah, man, it’s just really frustrating, especially for me. The ball was in my hands. And especially the last couple minutes of the game, the ball was in my hands, and I couldn’t come through for the team. So it really hurts to be able to know that I have a huge part in that loss.”

The importance of Tennessee getting more production from its post players

“I mean, I know they’ll make those shots. It’s just we don’t have an answer for that, to be honest. We just got to make those shots. And they’re completely capable of making them. I mean, not not even just them. I missed some layups. I missed a free throw and stuff like that. So we just got to be better.”

If he felt like Kentucky wanted it more in the second half, after saying that’s the way the first game went

“I think that was part of it. I think we also just got too —I think we kind of got too passive. And we tried to think they were going to lay down that’s definitely not the case. And, again, props to them, they didn’t lay down, same as the first game.”

What was different for him in the final 10 minutes of the first half

“It was just kind of me settling in the game. I mean, Coach (Barnes) always tells you, ‘You got two on you, just, get the ball up.’ And I was trying to do that. That’s just kind of where my reads were.”

Rick Barnes saying Tennessee’s two losses to Kentucky were different games

“I don’t know, man. I mean, it just really sucks. It’s hard to really answer these type of questions right after losing the game and before watching film and really analyzing what went wrong. But, gain, it’s just really hurts to blow a lead like that.”

Rick Barnes saying he saw fight from Tennessee in the second half

“Yeah, I think we definitely — I think he’s right. I think we fought more than we did (in the first game). It just sucks that it wasn’t enough. A loss like this is going to be — sucks now, obviously, but we can’t just let it suck. We got to really learn from it. So for us, I mean, we got to take that fight that we had in the first half and part of the second half and continue it the next game. And then also we have to be able to put together a full 40 minutes of just fighting and being tough. And we’re going to make mistakes, and everyone knows that, but just always be fighting and tough while we’re doing it.”

Tennessee’s response to losses earlier this season, the confidence he has the Vols will bounce back again

“It gives us confidence for sure because, I mean, there’s one thing about our coaches and Coach Rick Barnes, he’s going to find an answer for it. And he did that when we were on a losing streak earlier in the season and he’s going to find an answer for it now. But I mean, a lot of it is just we’ve got ti make shots at the rim, we got to make free throws, got to be mentally tough, especially coming into a stadium like this. Props to their fans for kind of being like being a sixth man on the court. They were really loud and they showed out.”