Why Rick Barnes said this Tennessee loss to Kentucky was different than the first

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rick Barnes couldn’t take Tennessee’s 80-78 loss to Kentucky three weeks ago, not after blowing a 17-point lead at home. He couldn’t take it the next day. He couldn’t take it the day after that, either.

“It took me two days to get over it,” Barnes said Saturday night, “and I’ve been doing this a long time. I can normally let them go pretty quickly, but it was the way we just gift-wrapped that one.”

That was before No. 25 Tennessee made the return trip to Kentucky, built a 14-point lead and again watched it dwindle away in a no-show second half, losing 74-71 at Rupp Arena.

Barnes had a different tone this time around. He didn’t see this one as gift-wrapped. This one was more about what Kentucky did than what Tennessee didn’t do.

“They did exactly what they had to do to win the game,” Barnes said. “This one, this is exactly how we thought the game — even when we were up — you knew it was going to settle in and (come) down to a last-minute play.”

Kentucky (17-6, 8-3 SEC) made the last-minute play on an Otega Oweh drive to the rim and a kick-out pass to Colin Chandler, who was open for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 33 seconds left.

“We over-rotated on the baseline,” Barnes said, “but that was (Kentucky) driving the ball really hard at the basket. It wasn’t because of lack of effort. We really did a really good job of defending the three, better than we did last game.”

Kentucky outscored Tennessee by 39 in second half of two games

Tennessee (16-7, 6-4) let Kentucky shoot 11-for-24 from the 3-point line in Knoxville and 12-for-24 in both games of the regular-season sweep a year ago. The Cats missed their first six 3-point attempts Saturday and finished 5-for-19 on the night.

The Vols went a combined 14-for-28 from the 3-point line in the two first halves against Kentucky this season and outscored Kentucky by a combined 25 points.

They got outscored by 39 in the second halves of the two losses and went 2-for-12 from the 3-point line.

“If we can put the first two halves of both of these games together,” Barnes said, “we’d probably win the national championship. But we haven’t.”

It’s not because it hasn’t been addressed.

The talking points on Friday, both from Barnes and freshman guard Amari Evans, was about playing a full 40 minutes.

It was still being talked about a day later and a few minutes short.

“I think the most frustrating think is we know we’re a better team than them,” sophomore guard Bishop Boswell said. “We have’t put 40 minutes of basketball together against them.”

‘These guys will bounce back. They’ve got too much pride.’

Barnes wasn’t focused on that after the game. He was focused on what this team still can be. And that was the message he gave his players.

“How fine a line it is between winning and losing,” Barnes said, “and how you go back to possessions — one here, one there — along the way. And what we’ll learn from this.”

Tennessee answered the last Kentucky loss with four straight wins, including the first two on the road at Alabama and Georgia. The Vols go to Mississippi State Wednesday looking for the same kind of response.

“These guys will bounce back,” Barnes said. “They’ve got too much pride. They work too hard. Their work ethic is too good. We have not reached the ceiling with this team. And that’s a good thing right now, that we can keep growing.”

“We know how good we are,” Boswell added. “We know how much work we put in. We’ve just got to carry it on. We can’t dwell on this and let if affect the rest of our season. A lot of basketball left. Learn from it and move on.”