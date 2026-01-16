Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinksy previews Kentucky game

What Tennessee Basketball assistant coach Gregg Polinsky said before practice Friday morning, previewing the Vols (12-5, 2-2 SEC) against Kentucky (11-6, 2-2) on Saturday (Noon Eastern Time, ESPN) at Food City Center:

If coming back to beat Texas A&M Tuesday night can be a turning point for this team

“Yeah, I think anytime that you find a way to win those type of games, obviously it wasn’t the most artistic game, although some found it entertaining. Pretty nerve-racking. Yeah. I mean, stylistically the way (Texas A&M) plays, Bucky (McMillan has) done an awesome job just to be able to kind of grind through that, kind of get a rhythm a little bit more in the second half taking care of the basketball. But exactly to your question or pertaining to it, yeah, that was good for us.”

Tennessee not having to face that pressing style of basketball again during the regular season

“Well, it’s not something that you love dealing with. But what I think what I’ve learned over time is like that team will probably play us a little different, do some different things, probably manage the backboard better when we play them (again). Hopefully, as when Buzz Williams was there, they ran that funky matchup zone initially. It was really hard. I’m not sure we ever figured it out completely, but we got better with it. So the various styles of playing the league, especially new coaches coming in, you start to at least gain some knowledge and figure out a little more of how you want to approach it. And no excuse because it’s the same for them, but having one day to prepare for it. And we spent the whole day working on press offense and I know coach was disappointed because we didn’t execute as well as we needed too early. But it was a challenging game.”

If the Texas A&M game can be a point of reference later in the season for how to deal with that kind of pressure

“Yeah, I think our league prepares us well that’s for sure. And we’ll see it again like Georgia just watching, like you guys do I’m sure. All the different teams, how they play, what they’re doing. But you know, Georgia’s going to press, do some things, just speaking of one team. When we do our non-conference schedule, we always try to do it with some thought as to how they play stylistically, when our team might be ready for that. Even though it may seem like, hey you guys have won by a good margin against some teams, there is kind of a method to the madness when Luke Schapker and I look at teams, obviously conference is dictated right? But that’s a good point. You may see it again and it won’t seem like a shock to the system.”

If Tennessee’s recovery and prep is any different after playing a two-overtime game

“Well ‘G’ (strength coach Garrett Medenwald) would be the best guy to ask for that. I don’t know what he did with his training. But our preparation yesterday, we had a really good practice, guys went really hard. There were things we have to improve upon. So I wouldn’t call it a light practice. I think today we’ll probably get after it. But the nice thing is, without school being in, we’re able to run these practices earlier in the morning, so the recovery time, etc., again, I leave that to Garrett and Chad (Newman) and then how Coach feels.”

What Kentucky looks like in Mark Pope’s second season

“They’re different. Last year, I think it was an extraordinary thing what he did with an entirely, wasn’t an entirely new group? To get to the Sweet 16 with a new team. I think we we’re seeing that and I’ll get back to it, but I’m thinking about our league right now and it seems like teams are — I watched Texas and Vandy’s obviously terrific, playing great. But teams that were 0-2 (Texas) they win in Alabama, they beat Vandy. And Ole Miss, who seemed like they were struggling finds a way to beat Missouri, then go on the road and win at the buzzer (against Georgia).

“So I think what’s happening is with all of the new talent coming in, as a European coach reminded me the other day. So now you know what we go through every year, a whole new team with different personality types and I think for Coach Pope and their staff, what you think when you are doing your evaluation and systematically looking at your roster construction versus the reality of it when it arrives can be very different. Bill Self, who is one of the great coaches of all time, that’s I’m sure Bill expected more out of his team last year. But you just don’t know what certain guys are going to do. Pairing them with new guys and I think we’re dealing with some of that, but I think they (are) better defensively, more physical as a group. They’re not as explosive offensively, but as soon as I say that, you know, they might ring us up for 90. So I think that Mark has actually done a really good job with the way things have turned out with his team. But we all know where you are, there’s levels of expectations and that is something (that is) sometimes very challenging to deal with.”

What Tennessee freshman guard Troy Henderson adds to the back court

“Well, number one, he showed he is not afraid of the moment. That was pretty good. Big jump shot with, I think it was a 1:22 or whatever it was. We need him, as we need still Ethan and Clarence and Coach (Barnes) talks about it. All those guys can add some value to our basketball team. Who’s going to play on any given night and how much, I don’t know. But to Troy — Troy is a really good shooter and, in my former life, as I say, we called it a gravity score. If he proves he can be a good shooter, that opens up. That means I can’t get as far away because I know he’s a great shooter, I can’t get as far away from (Troy) as I can him (someone else). So that opens up more of a driving line for Nate, for Ja’Kobi, for other guys. So Troy adds, not to just a mention of making the shot, but the threat of being making the shot and give us better spacing.”

How Tennessee freshman forward Nate Ament can build off scoring 10 of Tennessee’s 16 points in double OT against A&M

“Not thinking about it too much. You know, Nate is a very driven, a very, very, very conscientious young guy that really wants to do well. And I know Coach (Barnes) has talked about it. I think when Nate just kinda lets go of the reins a little bit, he’s really good. I think we saw some of that. It was pretty special some of the shots he made in crunch time. I think the most exciting thing for me wasn’t just the shots he made. Obviously they were very beneficial to the outcome of the game, but that he wanted the basketball, he wanted to do it. And that’s when you start to arrive, you know? I mean Dalton Knecht came in here and was oblivious, in a good way. Like, hey, I’m the best player on the court every time I walk out there, gimme the ball. But he was also a senior. There were no expectations for DK. He created them and he met them. But for Nate, it’s exciting to see him grow in that fashion.”

What the coaching staff is harping on with Vols redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella right now

“Now trying to maybe tone down like, you know, coach wanted him a little more rugged and a little more forceful in there. I’m smiling because one of my favorite all-time players here was Uros Plavsic. As we all remember his beautiful style of play here, artistic would be the word, but Uros gave us a level of toughness. I wouldn’t use the word intimidation, but I think teams were conscious of him and you know, we know J.P. is a different guy. He’s a terrific scorer. He rebounds the ball really, really well. Uros, though, was so good defensively and had a physical presence, and I think we’re trying to blend the two for J.P., and that’s been a challenge for him.”

The conversations with Tennessee freshman forward DeWayne Brown II after playing 5 minutes vs. A&M

“Get your … in gear. No, I think the conversations are, you know, DeWayne has done really well for a freshman. Coach says it, probably exceeded what we thought initially, but what I try to tell ’em is, and we’ve been on this all year, if you don’t feel uncomfortable cardio wise when you’re out there, you’re not doing your job. You gotta get to a certain level of cardio,toughness to where, you know, for all of you that run or athletic, you know in order to really make strides — unless you’re my age. It’s more about the instructor on Peloton than how fast I’m going. It’s inspiring riding with Alex — there’s an Alex guy on Peloton — but anyway, you’re uncomfortable has to be your new comfortable. We’ve been talking about that since the summer and he has days where he really does well. Like, practice yesterday, he was really moving. He can move, but he can’t lumber around and he knows that, like he did early on. He’s gotta be a factor because the guy’s physically skilled, but he’s not gonna wow you with vertical lift at the rim and all that. He’s gotta do it with great feet, great hands and great effort. I think that’s what Coach was talking about. You gotta come out of the gate. I mean, he’s not Secretariat. He’s not going to pass everybody down the stretch. He’s gotta come out and try to win that race wire-to-wire.”