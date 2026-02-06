Rick Barnes on Tennessee's rematch with Kentucky: 'It's the next game'

Amari Evans didn’t need a lot of words to run through Tennessee basketball’s last game against Kentucky when the freshman guard was asked about it before practice Friday morning.

“I remember we were up a lot,” Evans said. “They came back, fought hard to come back. And we ended up losing.”

Tennessee was up by 17 points with three minutes left in the first half at Food City Center on January 17. Kentucky cut the deficit to 11 at halftime, then spent the full 20 minutes in the second half rallying for an 80-78 win.

“They were just tougher than us,” Nate Ament said on Tuesday, “especially in that second half … for us it’s just the tell of two halves, finishing the game.

We have to play a full 40 minutes or else they’re going to come to play and beat us.”

No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 25 Tennessee (16-6, 6-3 SEC) goes to Kentucky (16-7, 7-3) on Saturday (8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) looking for that full 40 minutes to erase any lingering thoughts of what happened when the Wildcats came to Knoxville.

“I felt like we played 27, 28 minutes the last game,” Evans said. “And they took over at the end of the game. We can’t let that happen.”

“It’s business,” Evans added. “We’ve got to win. And that’s what’s going to happen.”

The Vols have looked like a different team while winning four straight games since that Kentucky loss.

Tennessee rallied from down 10 to win at Alabama, then from down seven to win in overtime at Georgia. A 16-point lead at home against Auburn was cut down to three, but the Vols found the answers they needed in a 77-69 win.

The lead against Ole Miss was just one after an ugly first half on Tuesday, then Tennessee outscored the Rebels by 17 in the second half of the 84-66 win.

Rick Barnes likened both his team’s problem and the solution to a hot stove.

“Maybe just simply getting burnt so many times,” Barnes said. “… When we went through it, we were really struggling. We just had no awareness of how important the ball (is) — throwing the ball all over the place, bad shots or shots at the wrong time by the wrong players.”

‘I think it always goes back to your preparation with your game plan.’

Tennessee committed seven of its 12 turnovers against Kentucky in the second half. The Vols didn’t make a shot from the field over the final 5:38, gave up 49 points after halftime and forced only one Kentucky turnover in the second half.

A 41-24 lead with 3:24 left before halftime started to unravel when Kentucky closed the half on a 7-1 run. The collapse was complete when Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s pass to Ament with 40 seconds left in regulation was intercepted and turned into a three-point play on the other end, giving Kentucky an 80-77 lead.

Barnes on Friday wasn’t all that interested in talking about the failed first meeting with Kentucky.

“Everybody wants to talk about revenge game,” Barnes said. “It’s the next game. I don’t care. I’ve never believed in that. I don’t care who you’re getting ready to play, whether it’s Kentucky, whether it be Arkansas, whoever you want to throw up there. It’s the next game.”

And that’s the way he wants his team to prepare for it.

“Whatever you got to do to get yourself ready to play,” Barnes said. “I think it always goes back to your preparation with your game plan. Just get locked in on that.”