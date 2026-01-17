How To Watch: No. 24 Tennessee Basketball vs. Kentucky

Tennessee Basketball is back home Saturday to renew its rivalry with Kentucky in a Noon Eastern Time start on ESPN at Food City Center. The Vols are looking for their first home win over the Wildcats since 2022.

Tennessee (12-5, 2-2 SEC) rallied from down 11 points against Texas A&M at home Tuesday night, winning 87-82 in double overtime. Kentucky (11-6, 2-2) had to rally from down 18 points at LSU Wednesday night, winning 75-74 on freshman center Malachi Moreno’s buzzer beater.

After the Kentucky game Tennessee will be off until next Saturday’s game at Alabama, an 8:30 p.m. ET start on ESPN at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

How To Watch: No. 24 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

When: Saturday, Noon Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 75, Kentucky 70

BetMGM: Tennessee -6.5 | Total: 146.5

Rick Barnes looking for 13th win against Kentucky as Tennessee head coach

Rick Barnes is 12-12 against Kentucky during his time at Tennessee. The Vols are 5-5 against the Wildcats in Knoxville, 4-6 at Rupp Arena in Lexington and 3-1 in four postseason meetings.

Tennessee won its first four home games against Kentucky during the Barnes era, but is just 1-5 at home against the Cats since then. The Vols won at Rupp Arena in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2024. Before Barnes, Tennessee was just 4-35 at Rupp, which opened in November 1976.

Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-72 in the SEC Tournament championship game in St. Louis in 2018, but the Vols are 3-0 in the postseason against UK since then. They won in Nashville in 2019 and Tampa in 2022 in SEC Tournament semifinal games and won in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last March.

A closer look at the Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky coach Mark Pope in his first season Tennessee in the regular season before falling to the Vols in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 round. The Cats had to rally in the second half at LSU Wednesday to avoid dropping three of their first four SEC games.

Kentucky started SEC play with a loss at Alabama and a home loss to Missouri. UK was 5-4 after its first nine games with a road loss at Louisville, a home loss to North Carolina and neutral-site losses to Gonzaga and Michigan State.

KenPom.com has Kentucky at No. 27 overall, ranked No. 25 in adjusted defensive efficiency (98.7) and No. 49 in adjusted offensive efficiency (119.8). The Wildcats are not ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 or Coaches Poll.

Guard Otega Oweh leads Kentucky in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Freshman center Malachi Moreno is the leading rebounder at 6.4 per game, along with 9.3 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Denzel Aberdeen, the Florida transfer, averages a team-high 3.2 assists per game.