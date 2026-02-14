How to watch Tennessee basketball 'Dark Mode' game vs. LSU
Tennessee basketball is back home for a ‘Dark Mode’ Saturday against LSU. The two teams are scheduled for a 6 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network at Food City Center in Knoxville.
Tennessee (17-7, 7-4 SEC) has won five of its last six games, bouncing back from the loss at Kentucky last Saturday with a win at Mississippi State Wednesday night.
LSU (14-10, 2-9) started the season with 12 wins in its first 13 games, but during SEC play has had a four-game losing streak, a three-game losing streak and comes to Knoxville having lost two in a row. The two conference wins came at home against Missouri on January 17 and at South Carolina on January 31.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. LSU
When: Saturday, 6 p.m. Eastern Time
Where: Food City Center
TV: SEC Network
Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App
Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)
Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App
KenPom.com Prediction: Tennessee 78, LSU 67
BetMGM: Tennessee -13.5 | Total: 145.5
Tennessee wearing ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms vs. LSU
The Vols announced game designations for the SEC schedule, with Checker Food City Center in the win over Auburn on January 31, ‘Dark Mode’ against LSU and an orange out for the Alabama game on February 28.
Tennessee wore the all-black ‘Dark Mode’ alternate uniform earlier this season in the ACC/SEC Challenge game against Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome on December 2. The Vols introduced the alternate look in the home win over Syracuse last season and wore them again in a road win at Oklahoma.
It’s the first all-black uniform in Tennessee basketball program history. Tennessee football introduced a black alternate uniform during the 2021 and has worn the uniform once per season over the last five seasons.
The Series History
Tennessee is 69-50 in the all-time series against LSU, which dates back to February 1933. The Vols have won four straight against the Tigers, including a 65-59 win at in Baton Rouge last season.
LSU hasn’t won in Knoxville since January 2020, when Santiago Vescovi started in his Tennessee debut, scoring 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the 3-point line after arriving on campus just days before the game as a midseason roster addition.
Tennessee lost six of seven in the series before the current four-game win streak.
LSU’s leading scorer, Dedan Thomas Jr. (15.3 points per game), was ruled out on the SEC Availability Report Friday night. The Tigers’ second-leading scorer, Max Mackinnon (14.5) is questionable.