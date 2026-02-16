Rick Barnes explains why Tennessee's Amari Evans didn't play in second half vs. LSU

Rick Barnes said Amari Evans not playing in the second half of Tennessee basketball’s 73-63 win over LSU Saturday came down to “nothing particular.” Instead, the freshman guard took a backseat to one of his teammates.

“Just Ethan (Burg),” Barnes said, “we felt like he had impacted the game more in those minutes.”

Burg scored eight points in 10 minutes off the bench in the first half, going 3-for-3 from the field, including 2-for-2 at the 3-point line. He played another eight minutes in the second half.

Evans played seven minutes in the first half, recording a pair of rebounds and an assist, but wasn’t in the rotation at all after halftime.

‘We’re trying to get these guys to understand how important every single possession is’

“Again, we love Amari,” Barnes said during his postgame press conference. “First half, he got lost one time on defense, and he gave up a three where he turned his back and Troy (Henderson) early turned the ball over with a pass he shouldn’t be throwing. And we’re trying to get these guys to understand how important every single possession is.”

Henderson played two minutes in the first half and did not play in the second half.

Barnes also shortened the rotation in the post in the second half. J.P. Estrella played 17 minutes after halftime and Felix Okpara played 14. DeWayne Brown played two minutes in the second half and Jaylen Carey played five, after the two combined for 17 minutes in the first half.

Estrella finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. He had nine points and two rebounds in 10 minutes in the first half.

“(Estrella has) got to be better defensively,” Barnes said. “I think he’s really settled in offensively, but he’s still defensively, (LSU) went at him a couple times. And he’s got to stay in front and make people play over the top of him or through him. He’s giving up too many angles.”

Burg’s 18 minutes were his most since he played 24 against Rice in November. He had played just 11 total minutes in Tennessee’s 12 previous SEC games and had not played in five games this season.

Up Next: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Evans is in the midst of an impressive freshman season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game while shooting 45.5% from the field.

He had played at least 12 minutes in Tennessee’s previous five games and 12 or more in 12 of the last 13, including a season high 24 in the win over Auburn on January 31.

“The reason Ethan played more minutes tonight than normally Amari would play was because Ethan was playing good basketball,” Barnes said. “He deserved it, and I’m sure Amari’s happy for him because he knows what he’s gone through for a month.

“And we got a team that they do care about each other. They pull for each other, and on any given night, it can go the other way.”