How Ethan Burg earned 18 unexpected minutes in Tennessee basketball's win over LSU

Rick Barnes didn’t name the player, but it didn’t matter. That wasn’t the point. During a film session this week, he was telling his Tennessee basketball team about the 2003 Elite Eight game Texas won, beating Michigan State with an unlikely contribution from the bench.

“He delivered,” Ethan Burg said, “somebody that wasn’t in the rotation. When they needed him, he stepped up.”

That somebody was Terrell Ross, a sophomore guard who played six minutes off the bench. He didn’t score a point. He had one assist. But he left an impression on Barnes that he hadn’t forgotten more than 20 years later.

“My whole point to that story,” Barnes said, “was that you got to be ready now. From here until the end of the year, it might be one game, might be the last game. You’ve got to be ready.”

Ethan Burg scored 8 points in 10 minutes in the first half vs. LSU

Burg was ready in Tennessee’s 73-63 win over LSU at Food City Center Saturday. After spending the last month falling out of the rotation, the sophomore guard played 18 minutes, scoring eight points to go with two rebounds a turnover.

He scored all eight in the first half, going 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

“I figured I just needed to be ready when my name gets called,” Burg said. “And that’s what I was trying to do today, go out there and just be as solid as I can, shoot it when I’m open because I know I can shoot. And my guys have my back, the coaching staff has my back and I’m happy I helped the team get a win today.”

Burg checked in with 14:22 left in the first half and scored on a transition layup a little over a minute later. He hit back-to-back threes later in the half to extend Tennessee’s lead to 12, its biggest of the game.

The 10 minutes in the first half were the most he had played since he got five at Arkansas in the SEC opener on January 3. His 18 minutes were the most since a win over Rice on November 17, the fourth game of the season.

He didn’t play at all in five of Tennessee’s 24 games to date and had only played 11 minutes total in 12 SEC games.

“It’s been tough,” Burg said. “I’m not sure when was the last time I’ve had this many DNPs in my career. Obviously I came in here, I thought my role would be a lot bigger at first. And then I had my ups and downs.”

The downs, he said, have been his fault. He admitted it both before the LSU game in a conversation with Barnes, then again after.

“I asked him last night,” Barnes said, “I said, ‘Why do you think you haven’t played?’ And he said, ‘Coach, honestly, because I wanted to do it my way. And I realized my way’s not going to work.’ And that’s maturity on his part.”

“I felt like the reason I got to this point,” Burg said, “is only because of me, obviously, I underperformed. But that’s the beauty of basketball. You stay ready. The season is long and you just keep working hard and keep believing in yourself.”

Getting back on the court started with a move to the scout team. Barnes said it helped Burg both slow down and calm down.

“He’s always been competitive,” Barnes said. “He was trying to do way too much. And all I asked him to do when he went to the scout team, just show me you can play without turning the ball over. That’s all I want to see. Just don’t turn the ball over. Be fundamentally sound. And you know what? He embraced it.”

Ethan Burg focusing on ‘defensive energy’ in role off the bench

Assistant coach Gregg Polinsky approached Barnes before Saturday’s game and suggested giving Burg the shot he had earned.

Then he went out and earned more opportunities, doing exactly what he needed to do.

“It’s not necessarily scoring,” Burg said, “just being there (on) defense — defensive energy, rebounding, running the system.”

Really, his goal is nothing more than giving Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Bishop Boswell the breaks they need.

“I just want to help this team,” Burg said. “I feel like I missed out on a lot of games this year and I just took that for granted. I didn’t help them and it cost us a lot of wins.

“When Ja’Kobi had to go out there and play 40 minutes, when he’s tired, and Bishop, then my job is to come off the bench and try to get them some minutes to rest and just be helpful for our team.”

Burg just needs to answer when called, like Terrell Ross did 23 years ago in the Elite Eight.

“I’m telling you,” Barnes said, “we’re going to need them all at some point. I don’t care if it’s for one, two, three, four possessions. We’re going to need them.”