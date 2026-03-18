ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicts how far Tennessee basketball will go in March Madness

Tennessee basketball’s NCAA Tournament run will come down to shot-making, according to Joe Lunardi. And the longtime ESPN Bracketologist doesn’t believe the Vols have nearly enough to reach the ever elusive Final Four, according to his 68-team NCAA Tournament preview.

Tennessee (22-11), the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, will face either No. 11 Miami (Ohio) or No. 11 SMU out of the First Four in the first round on Friday (4:25 p.m., TBS) in Philadelphia.

The Vols are in the NCAA Tournament for an eighth straight time under Rick Barnes, extending the program record, but are the lowest-seeded team of the Barnes era. Tennessee is the No. 21 overall seed in the 68-team field.

ESPN analysts split on how far Vols can advance

“It would be ironic if this team, slightly weaker than Barnes’ recent previous editions, is the one to deliver Tennessee fans a joyful final weekend,” Lunardi wrote of the Final Four. “But that’s not happening unless the shooting fairy sprinkles some magic dust in the next four days.

“Ranking 335th in points scored on 3s is a weakness too bright to overlook, and a brickfest in the round of 32 is the most likely conclusion.”

ESPN’s Jay Bilas picked Tennessee to advance to the Sweet 16 with an upset of No. 3 Virginia in the second round, before losing to No. 2 Iowa State next week in Chicago at the Midwest Regional.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello picked the Vols to beat SMU by two on Friday and lose by two to Virginia on Sunday.

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back runs to the Elite Eight as No. 2 seeds in the Midwest Region, losing to Houston last March in Indianapolis and Purdue in 2024 in Detroit.

Why Tennessee is ‘ripe for an upset’ in the NCAA Tournament

Lunardi ranked these Vols as the 22nd-best team in the NCAA Tournament and wrote both why Tennessee will advance and why Tennessee won’t.

“Although this season’s Vols snapped the program’s five-year streak of having a top-five defense (they were 15th nationally), handling the paint and forcing difficult 3-point jump shots is still a strong identity, especially when paired with the best offensive rebounding unit in the nation,” Lunardi wrote for why the Vols will advance. “Nate Ament will be a lottery draft pick, and his versatility and smooth scoring touch (17 PPG) can carry Rick Barnes’ team.”

And why they won’t?

“Teams that can’t shoot and rely on offensive rebounds and drawing fouls for their offensive production often struggle in the NCAA tournament,” Lunardi continued, “when officials tend to ignore touch fouls and force teams to finish through contact in the lane.

“Tennessee is 166th in 2-point percentage, 209th in 3-point percentage and struggles at the free throw line (69.2%), making it ripe for an upset.”