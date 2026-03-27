Tennessee knows the 'tremendous challenge' vs. Iowa State, with or without Joshua Jefferson

CHICAGO — Forget the injury status of Joshua Jefferson. With or without the All-American senior forward, Tennessee basketball will have its hands full with two other Iowa State stars.

Milan Momcilovic, the 6-foot-8 junior forward, is arguably the best 3-point shooter in college basketball this season. Tamin Lipsey, the hometown senior point guard from Ames, is one of the best two-way guards in the country.

“We consider (Momcilovic) the best shooter in the country,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinsky said on Thursday.

“(Lipsey is) one of the better defenders in the country on the ball,” Polinsky added, “a guy that obviously is really invested in their program.”

They’ll both pose problems when No. 6 Tennessee (24-11) faces No. 2 Iowa State (29-7) on Friday night (10:10 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS and TruTV) in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 at the United Center.

Momcilovic is Iowa State’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game. More importantly, he leads all of college basketball in 3-point percentage, at 49.26%, and in made 3-pointers at 134, despite being 22nd nationally in 3-point attempts per game.

Lipsey averages 13.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9%. He’s No. 11 nationally in assist-turnover ratio at 3.43, 49th in assists at 168 and 59th in assists per game.

And he’s the frontman on an Iowa State defense that is ranked No. 5 in defensive efficiency by KenPom, as well as No. 4 in turnover percentage.

“He’s good on both ends,” Tennessee assistant coach Steve McClain said. “You try to find faults, you just can’t find them. He guards at a high level. He’s tricky. He knows all the little tricks. He’ll bait you into a foul. He just has a great head on his shoulders.”

For a Tennessee team that has been turnover prone all season, the Vols can’t Lipsey force the issue.

“He has fast hands,” Tennessee point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie said. “He’s always getting steals and deflections.”

The challenge with Momcilovic is size. At 6-foot-8, he sees over and shoots over defenses on the wing and pulls up in transition.

“He has an ability to get off what might be a contested shot for a guy that’s 6-1 or 6-2,” Polinsky said.” It an uncontested shot for him just because of his sheer size.”

“And he has a high release,” McClain said. “So if you’re behind one step, you’re too late. That’s what makes him an elite shooter.”

Momcilovic has made eight or more 3-pointers in four games this season, including in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal loss to Arizona. He’s made seven or more threes in six games, five or more in 11 games and four or more in 17 games.

“He’s super poised,” Tennessee freshman Nate Ament said. “I think he understands his game a lot and he knows where he can and can’t get a shot off. Super quick release. He has such a good shot and he can get it off over anyone because he’s so tall and and big.”

And part of the reason why Iowa State is such a tall challenge, with or without Jefferson.

“(They’re) an extremely skilled offensive team,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Defensively there aren’t many flaws there. That’s why they’ve had the year they’ve had. They’ve had a program so sound fundamentally. They do so many good things.

“We know that it’s a tremendous challenge in front of us.”