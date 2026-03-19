How Tennessee basketball is preparing for March Madness 'darling' Miami

PHILADELPHIA — All too often Tennessee basketball has been on the wrong side of the Cinderella during the Rick Barnes era.

It started with Sister Jean and 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago’s run in 2018. Wayne Tinkle’s No. 12-seed Oregon State then went from the Elite Eight in 2021 to winning just three games the next season. Dusty May and No. 9 Florida Atlantic went to the Final Four in 2023, too.

First round, second round or Sweet 16. The Vols were hurdled by the glass slipper in all three.

“I think anytime you’re going to play a team that’s all of a sudden becoming a tournament darling,” Tennessee assistant coach Steve McClain said on Thursday, “it’s dangerous.”

Now Tennessee (22-11), the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region of this year’s NCAA Tournament, gets that “darling” in No. 11 Miami (32-1) on Friday (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS) at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“I think the other part of that is if you have a mature team,” McClain said, “they understand they wouldn’t be here playing if they weren’t really good.”

This Miami team went a perfect 31-0 during the regular season, but were the most polarizing team on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering Selection Sunday after going one and done in the MAC Tournament.

Frank Martin’s UMass team sent Miami home in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament with an 87-83 win, but the loss didn’t send the Redhawks to the NIT.

Instead, Miami was sent to Dayton for the First Four and advanced out of the play-in round with a message-sending 89-79 win over SMU.

Travis Steele’s team made 16 3-pointers in the win and had 20 assists to just four turnovers.

“My goal was to get up at least 40 threes,” Steele said. “We shot 41 threes. And I felt like if we could just neutralize them on the glass … I thought we’d give ourselves a really good opportunity to come away with a win, which we ended up being even on the glass 35-35.”

Why Miami (Ohio) reminds Tennessee of Alabama

It’s a game plan that is familiar to Tennessee.

“They’re a team that, in our mind, plays like Alabama,” McClain said. “They shoot a lot of threes. They try to get you to over help and kick for wide-open shots. Their guard play is very high level and they create for each other. They had 20 assists last night.

“They’re a team that doesn’t dribble a lot. They find open people and they make you pay for over helps.”

Miami is ranked No. 61 in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 117.7 points per 100 possessions. The RedHawks are No. 5 in effective field-goal percentage, No. 2 in 2-point percentage and No. 22 in 3-point percentage.

“The number one thing is you’ve got to guard your man,” McClain said. “And as simple as that sounds, teams want to put you in positions where you have to help, and that puts you in rotation.

“So a big key in this game is can you individually guard your man? If you can, then it helps our defense stay solid the whole possession.”

Tennessee’s forwards will be tested

Rick Barnes built his Tennessee roster during the offseason to be bigger, better and deeper in the post, adding transfer forward Jaylen Carey and freshman DeWayne Brown alongside returns in Felix Okpara, J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips.

The Vols will have the obvious size advantage against Miami, but the bigs will be tested with the floor spacing from the RedHawks.

“It’s going to be a challenge for our bigs,” McClain said. “You’re going to have to get out on the perimeter and guard. And there are times, in reality, even though they’ve got 6-7, 6-8 guys, they are perimeter players. And so our bigs are going to have to be really active defensively.”

Okpara said it comes down to matching up quicker. Limit the number of transition threes by getting back on defense and getting set, taking away as many open looks as possible.

“We call them mini Alabama,” Okpara said. “They want to play fast, they want to take threes. And then when we played Alabama, the key thing we looked at was just stopping that early transition three. I think that’s going to be the plan.”

Miami coach: ’Our group is uber, uber confident’

Miami’s perfect regular season didn’t come without tests.

Four games went to overtime — at UNC Asheville, at home vs. Buffalo, at Kent State and at Ohio — and another five were one-possession games.

Still, the RedHawks stayed perfect until the postseason started.

“They lost one game all year,” McClain said. “They know how to win. I think our group’s done a great job all year of respecting our opponent. And there ain’t any question we respect what they do.”

To listen to Steele, Miami’s most important component is its confidence. And he makes it sound like his team leads the country in it.

“Our group is uber, uber confident, uber confident,” Steele said Wednesday night. “We know we belong. I told our guys afterwards, man, I’m happy, but the job is not finished. We want to continue to advance in this thing.”

Tennessee, on the heels of back-to-back runs to the Elite Eight, is bringing that same mindset to what the Vols hope is another long March run.

First they have to beat the bracket darling to stop a Cinderella run before it starts.

“You’ve got to be super confident this time of year,” Estrella said. “Every team’s confident going into this tournament, because once it comes down to it and is on the line, those last ten minutes, anybody can make a shot.

“Confidence should be through the roof for every team, and I feel like for our team right now, we’re feeling pretty good.”