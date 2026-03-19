Tennessee basketball opens as double-digit favorite vs. Miami in March Madness

Tennessee basketball on Wednesday opened as an 11.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to odds set by BetMGM. The total is set at 149.5 for the first-round game in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia.

Miami (32-1) advanced out of the First Four with an 89-79 win over No. 11 SMU at UD Arena in Dayton late Wednesday night and will face the Vols (22-11) on Friday in a 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time start at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Redhawks shot 16-for-41 from the 3-point line in the win over the Mustangs and had 20 assists to just four turnovers.

Miami went a perfect 31-0 during the regular season

“My goal was to get up at least 40 threes,” Miami coach Travis Steele said after the win. “We shot 41 threes. And I felt like if we could just neutralize them on the glass — because they are so big and they’re athletic and they’re tough, I thought we’d give ourselves a really good opportunity to come away with a win, which we ended up being even on the glass 35-35.”

Miami went a perfect 31-0 in the regular season before losing 87-83 to UMass last Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the MAC Tournament.

Steele’s team had to sweat out Selection Sunday and were then sent to Dayton for the play-in game.

“Listen, our group is uber, uber confident,” Steele said. “We know we belong. I told our guys afterwards, man, I’m happy, but the job is not finished. We want to continue to advance in this thing.”

Four Miami players scored in double-figures against SMU, led by Eian Elmer’s 23 points. Bran Byers had 19, Luke Skaljac scored 17 and Almar Atlason had 12 off the bench.

The four players combined to hit 15 of Miami’s 16 threes. Elmer made a game-high six and Byers made four.

“The message I gave our guys before the game was they should leave no doubt with who the more attacking team was,” Steele said, “and I thought that was very evident from the jump ball all the way to the end of the game. Very proud of our guys, but obviously there’s a lot to be done yet.”

‘It speaks volumes about your character and your work ethic’

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said on Sunday that Miami’s win total told him all he needs to know about the Redhawks.

“I just think any time that you win 30 games it speaks volumes about you,” Barnes said, “because even when you get up around eight, nine, 10 games (without a loss), the season gets cranking and you get a big bullseye on your back. And that means every night you go out, somebody’s trying to knock you off the perch.

“And so, one, it pretty much tells you they’ve been a mentally tough team. Certainly a well-coached team … it speaks volumes about your character and your work ethic and your mental toughness.”