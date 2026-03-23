Tennessee makes NCAA Tournament history with wins over Miami (Ohio), Virginia

Tennessee basketball made NCAA Tournament history Sunday night. With the win over Virginia in the second round, the Vols became the first team since the field expanded to 64 then 68 teams to go through two 30-win teams on the way to the Sweet 16.

Tennessee (24-11) beat 32-win Miami (Ohio) 78-56 on Friday in the first round at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia then beat 30-win Virginia on Sunday to advance to a fourth straight Sweet 16.

The Vols, the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, will now face No. 2 Iowa State (29-7) on Friday (10:10 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS/TruTV) at the United Center in Chicago with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Tennessee looking for third straight Elite Eight

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight runs, advancing as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region each of the last two seasons. The Vols lost to No. 1 Purdue in Detroit in 2024 and lost to No. 1 Houston in Indianapolis last season.

In 2023 Tennessee went to the Sweet 16 as the No. 4 seed in the East Region, beating No. 13 Louisiana and No. 5 Duke to advance to the second weekend.

The four straight Sweet 16 trip doubles Tennessee’s previous program record. The eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances is also a program record, as well as the 14 NCAA Tournament wins for Rick Barnes as head coach of the Vols.

Last season Tennessee beat a 19-win Wofford team in the first round and a 23-win UCLA team in the second round at Rupp Arena in Lexington, then beat a 24-win Kentucky team in Indianapolis before a loss to 33-win Houston.

Vols beat higher seed for first time since 2014

In 2024 the Vols went through 19-win Saint Peter’s and 21-win Texas before beating 25-win Creighton in the Sweet 16 and losing to 34-win Purdue in the Elite Eight.

Tennessee in 2023 beat a 26-win Louisiana team and a 27-win Duke team before losing to 35-win and Final Four-bound Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.

Barnes has now taken Tennessee to five Sweet 16s after the Vols had been there just seven times before his arrival.

Tennessee’s win over Virginia was the first time the Vols beat a higher-seeded opponent since the 2014 team went from the First Four as a No. 11 seed to the Sweet 16, beating No. 6 UMass in the first round and No. 14 Mercer in the second round.