How Miami's fast start woke up Tennessee for its 'best half of the year' in March Madness win

How Miami's fast start woke up Tennessee for its 'best half of the year' in March Madness winby: Grant Ramey16 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) and Tennessee Volunteers forward Dewayne Brown II (6) react after a play during the second half against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn ImagesMiami's fast start Friday helped wake Tennessee up to play its best half of the season in the 78-56 first-round win in the NCAA Tournament.