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How an injured Nate Ament is trying to change his game for Tennessee basketball in March Madness

IMG_3593by: Grant Ramey53 minutes agoGrantRamey
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) drives against Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) drives against Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nate Ament isn't healthy, but he's trying to change his game for Tennessee to compensate for his injuries in the NCAA Tournament.

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