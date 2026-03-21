How an injured Nate Ament is trying to change his game for Tennessee basketball in March Madness

How an injured Nate Ament is trying to change his game for Tennessee basketball in March Madnessby: Grant Ramey53 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) drives against Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesNate Ament isn't healthy, but he's trying to change his game for Tennessee to compensate for his injuries in the NCAA Tournament.