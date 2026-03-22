How to watch No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia in March Madness

PHILADELPHIA — Tennessee basketball is back in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight time when the Vols face Virginia on Sunday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT.

Tennessee (23-11), the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio) 78-56 on Friday. Virginia (30-5), the No. 3 seed, pulled away late to beat No. 14 Wright State 82-73 in the first round.

How To Watch: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia

When: Sunday, 6:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena

TV: TNT

Streaming: HBO Max, Paramount Plus, March Madness App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 70, Virginia 69

BetMGM: Tennessee -1.5 | Total: 137.5

Tennessee in the second round under Rick Barnes

Tennessee is in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in eight March Madness appearances under Rick Barnes.

Last season Tennessee beat UCLA 67-58 in Lexington and in 2024 the Vols beat Texas 62-58 in Charlotte, with both teams on their way to the Elite Eight. Tennessee beat Duke 65-52 in Orlando in 2023 and beat Iowa 83-77 in overtime in Columbus in 2019.

Loyola Chicago upset Tennessee in the second round in 2018 and Michigan beat the Vols 78-68 in Indianapolis in 2022.

A closer look at the Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia, in its first year under head coach Ryan Odom, finished second in the ACC in both the regular-season and the ACC Tournament, with Duke sweeping both conference championships.

Virginia is ranked is No. 17 overall in KenPom.com the ratings. The Cavaliers are No. 16 in adjusted defensive efficiency, giving up 96.5 points per 100 possessions, and is No. 28 on offense, scoring 122.6 points per 100 possessions. The Cavaliers have won 14 of their last 16 games, dating back to January 27, with both losses coming against Duke.

Tennessee is No. 12 in KenPom defense, giving up 94.5 points per 100 possessions, and No. 33 on offense, at 121.1 points per 100 possessions.

Forward Thijs De Ridder leads Virginia in scoring, at 15.4 points per game, and rebounding, at 6.2. Guard Malik Thomas averages 12.4 points per game and guard Sam Lewis averages 10.8 points per game.

Tennessee’s series history vs. Virginia

Tennessee is 6-8 all time against Virginia in a series that dates back to February 1917. The Vols have won the last two meetings, 64-42 in November 2024 in The Bahamas and 87-52 in Knoxville in December 2013. Virginia beat Tennessee 46-38 in December 2012 in Charlottesville.

Tennessee beat Virginia 77-74 in the second round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament in at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Chris Lofton scored a team-high 20 points and Jajuan Smith had 16 points, with the two going a combined 6-for-16 from the 3-point line. Wayne Chism scored 13 points and Ryan Childress had 10.

The Vols beat Long Beach State 121-86 in the first round and, after the win over Virginia, lost to No. 1 Ohio State in the Sweet 16.