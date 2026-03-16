Jay Bilas, ESPN make picks for Tennessee basketball in March Madness

Jay Bilas believes Tennessee basketball will advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight year, with the ESPN college basketball analyst predicting the Vols to make a run to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region.

Bilas, who annually picks the outcome of every game in the NCAA Tournament, has Tennessee getting past either Miami (Ohio) or SMU in the first round, beating No. 3-seed Virginia in the second round and then falling to No. 2 Iowa State in the Sweet 16.

Tennessee on Sunday got the No. 6 seed in the Midwest and will face either No. 11 Miami (Ohio) or No. 11 SMU on Friday in a 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time start (TV: TBS) in Philadelphia. Miami and SMU play the late game in the First Four on Wednesday in Dayton.

Jay Bilas: Miami, SMU won’t ‘get past Tennessee in the first round’

“Miami (Ohio) is really good,” Bilas wrote of the Redhawks, who went 31-1 this season to receive an at-large bid. “So is SMU — and the Mustangs are finally getting healthy and have better talent. That matters. Take SMU in the First Four, but neither will get past Tennessee in the first round.

“Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been a great addition to that team, and as long as the Vols play with the kind of defensive intensity that they usually do under coach Rick Barnes, I think they get past either team.”

Virginia will face No. 14 Wright State in the early game Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. The Cavaliers went to the ACC Tournament championship game as the No. 2 seed on Saturday night, where they to No. 1 Duke.

“Virginia can protect the paint and the 3-point line,” Bilas wrote, “but Tennessee is physical and pounds the offensive glass. The Vols are better with Nate Ament in the lineup, and he returned for the SEC tournament. If he can approach his season averages of 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, alongside Gillespie’s talent, they should take it.”

Ament returned from injury in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, playing on back-to-back days after missing nearly two weeks with knee and ankle injuries to his right leg.

But Ament and the Vols won’t have enough for Iowa State in the Sweet 16 in Chicago, according to Bilas.

“Coach Rick Barnes‘ Volunteers are always standouts on defense,” he wrote, “but here, they meet their match. The Cyclones are one of the five best defensive teams in the nation. If they can force Tennessee into turnovers — the Vols have not been great at taking care of the basketball late — they’ll win this game. Iowa State is the real deal.”

Tennessee ‘can compete with any team’ in the NCAA Tournament

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello picked Tennessee to play two tight games but to lose in the first round. He has the Vols beating SMU 73-71 before a 71-69 loss to Virginia.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf this week wrote in his NCAA Tournament preview that Tennessee “can compete with any team.”

“Before he suffered a knee injury toward the end of the regular season, Nate Ament was playing his best basketball — and his team had also hit its stride,” Medcalf wrote. “When the Vols went 8-2 over a 10-game stretch in SEC play, the 6-10 forward and projected lottery draft pick averaged 22.4 PPG. He stepped up after underwhelming in the first half of the season, with Rick Barnes saying in late November that he needed his star freshman to be more aggressive and live up to the hype as one of America’s top recruits.

“But this squad isn’t a one-man band. Ja’Kobie Gillespie (18.0 PPG, 5.6 APG) is one of the top transfers in the country. The Vols are also the nation’s top offensive rebounding team, and they finished second in defensive efficiency in the SEC. If Ament is good to go, Tennessee — which owns wins over Houston, Louisville, Alabama and Vanderbilt — can compete with any team.”