Final Bracketology: Where Tennessee basketball could be headed for March Madness

The wait is over. Selection Sunday is here and Tennessee basketball will find out its NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent and first-weekend destination when the 68-team bracket is released Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

The most popular pick for the Vols as of Saturday night is a No. 6 seed, which would be the lowest seed during the Rick Barnes era.

The Bracket Project’s Bracket Matrix on Saturday night had Tennessee as the top No. 6 seed. The Bracket Matrix uses 136 bracket projections to find the average seed for each team.

The Vols had an average seed of 5.71, coming in ahead of other No. 6 seeds in North Carolina (5.87), Louisville (6.00) and BYU (6.06).

Bracketology Roundup

ESPN

Greenville | South Region

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy

On3

Philadelphia | Midwest Region

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Virginia vs. 14 Wright State

CBS Sports

West Region

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Yale

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 Utah Valley

Yahoo Sports

Greenville | Midwest Region

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 South Florida

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Troy

New York Times

Portland | West Region

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 North Carolina State

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Idaho

2026 NCAA Tournament Sites

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C. (Thursday/Saturday), Oklahoma City (Thursday/Saturday), Portland (Thursday/Saturday), Buffalo (Thursday/Saturday), Tampa (Friday/Sunday), Philadelphia (Friday/Sunday), San Diego (Friday/Sunday) and St. Louis (Friday/Sunday).

The regional sites are Houston for South Region(Thursday/Saturday), San Jose, Calif., for the West Region (Thursday/Saturday), Chicago for the Midwest Region (Friday/Sunday) and Washington DC for the East Region (Friday/Sunday).

The Fina Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with the national semifinals on Saturday, April 4 and the national championship game on Monday, April 6.

Vols ranked No. 15 in KenPom, No. 19 in NET

Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 15 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.2) and No. 35 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.2).

Tennessee is No. 15 in the BartTorvik.com ratings while ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense.

The NET had Tennessee at No. 19 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season. They’re 6-10 in Quad 1 games, 6-1 in Quad 2 and a combined 10-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee on Sunday will officially extend its program record to eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Vols have never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. The Vols lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.