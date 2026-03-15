Final Bracketology: Where Tennessee basketball could be headed for March Madness
The wait is over. Selection Sunday is here and Tennessee basketball will find out its NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent and first-weekend destination when the 68-team bracket is released Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.
The most popular pick for the Vols as of Saturday night is a No. 6 seed, which would be the lowest seed during the Rick Barnes era.
The Bracket Project’s Bracket Matrix on Saturday night had Tennessee as the top No. 6 seed. The Bracket Matrix uses 136 bracket projections to find the average seed for each team.
The Vols had an average seed of 5.71, coming in ahead of other No. 6 seeds in North Carolina (5.87), Louisville (6.00) and BYU (6.06).
Bracketology Roundup
ESPN
Greenville | South Region
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 VCU
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy
On3
Philadelphia | Midwest Region
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 VCU
No. 3 Virginia vs. 14 Wright State
CBS Sports
West Region
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Yale
No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 Utah Valley
Yahoo Sports
Greenville | Midwest Region
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 South Florida
No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Troy
New York Times
Portland | West Region
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 North Carolina State
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Idaho
2026 NCAA Tournament Sites
The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C. (Thursday/Saturday), Oklahoma City (Thursday/Saturday), Portland (Thursday/Saturday), Buffalo (Thursday/Saturday), Tampa (Friday/Sunday), Philadelphia (Friday/Sunday), San Diego (Friday/Sunday) and St. Louis (Friday/Sunday).
The regional sites are Houston for South Region(Thursday/Saturday), San Jose, Calif., for the West Region (Thursday/Saturday), Chicago for the Midwest Region (Friday/Sunday) and Washington DC for the East Region (Friday/Sunday).
The Fina Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with the national semifinals on Saturday, April 4 and the national championship game on Monday, April 6.
Top 10
- 1New
SEC Hoops
Title game set after OT thriller
- 2Hot
Bracketology
Friday resets bubble, top seeds
- 3
Porter Moser
Oklahoma retains HC
- 4
Women's Tourney
Top 16 revealed
- 5
Big Ten Hoops
Title matchup set
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Vols ranked No. 15 in KenPom, No. 19 in NET
Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 15 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.2) and No. 35 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.2).
Tennessee is No. 15 in the BartTorvik.com ratings while ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense.
The NET had Tennessee at No. 19 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season. They’re 6-10 in Quad 1 games, 6-1 in Quad 2 and a combined 10-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4.
Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes
Tennessee on Sunday will officially extend its program record to eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Vols have never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. The Vols lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.
The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.