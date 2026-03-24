Where ESPN ranks Tennessee basketball, Iowa State in the Sweet 16

Tennessee basketball is the 14th-best team in the Sweet 16, according to ESPN’s ranking of the remaining teams in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State, the opponent for the Vols on Friday, came in at No. 6.

Tennessee, the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, beat No. 11 beat Miami (Ohio) in the first round on Friday in Philadelphia and No. 3 Virginia in the second round on Sunday.

No. 2 Iowa State beat No. 15 Tennessee State and No. 7 Kentucky in St. Louis.

‘The Cyclones might struggle against the best teams in the field’

“Tamin Lipsey played the game of his life Sunday,” ESPN’s Myron Medcalf wrote. “He took command and refocused the Cyclones after Kentucky’s 20-9 start, and he ended with a career-high 26 points and 10 assists.”

All eyes will be on Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson, the All-American senior forward who sprained his left ankle in the first round and did not play in the second round.

“They’re still capable of being an aggressively defensive team,” Medcalf wrote, “and a fluid offensive squad that whips the ball around the court until it finds the best shot. Iowa State has been 18-2 this season when Lipsey, a 6-foot-1 native of Ames, Iowa, records a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio or better.

“He reached that mark on Sunday, helping his team record 34 points in the paint and score 25 points off 20 Kentucky turnovers. The Cyclones might struggle against the best teams in the field if Jefferson doesn’t return. But when their hometown hero is good, they’ll always have a chance.”

Only Iowa, Texas behind Tennessee in ESPN Sweet 16 rankings

ESPN ranked Arizona as the best team left in the field, ahead of Michigan, Duke, Houston and Illinois. Behind Iowa State are Purdue, Michigan State, St. John’s, UConn, Arkansas, Alabama and Nebraska. The only two teams ranked behind Tennessee are Iowa and Texas.

Tennessee (24-11) and Iowa State (29-7) on Friday are scheduled for a 10:10 p.m. Eastern Time start on TBS and TruTV at the United Center in Chicago. The winner will advance to face either No. 1 seed Michigan or No. 4 Alabama.

“Tennessee has been one of the strongest teams in men’s college basketball during Barnes’ tenure with the Volunteers,” Medcalf wrote. “That brawn is most visible on defense: The Vols have been in the top 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency in seven of Barnes’ 11 seasons, including this season’s group, which forced Virginia into tough shots late and battled the Cavaliers in the paint for the win Sunday.”