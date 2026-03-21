Tennessee opens as favorite against Virginia in second round of NCAA Tournament

Tennessee basketball on Friday night opened a 1.5-point favorite for Sunday’s game against Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, according to odds from BetMGM. The total is set at 137.5, with Vols -120 on the money line and Virginia at +100.

Game time and TV information will be released later Friday night.

Virginia (30-5), the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, beat No. 14 Wright State 82-73 in Friday’s early game in the first round at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Tennessee, the No. 6 seed, beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio) 78-56 after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored a game-high 29 points, going 6-for-10 from the 3-point line with nine assists.

Virginia finished second in the ACC

Virginia finished second in the ACC in both the regular-season and the ACC Tournament, with Duke sweeping both conference championships.

The Cavaliers lost a neutral-site game against Butler in November, in three overtimes at Virginia Tech in December and at home against North Carolina in January.

Tennessee is 6-8 all time against Virginia in a series that dates back to February 1917. The Vols have won the last two meetings, 64-42 in November 2024 in The Bahamas and 87-52 in Knoxville in December 2013.

Virginia beat Tennessee 46-38 in December 2012 in Charlottesville.

Ryan Odom is in his first year as Virginia’s head coach, the former UMBC coach — he led UMBC to the first win for a No. 16 seed NCAA Tournament history in the upset of No. 1 Virginia in 2018 — after he made stops at Utah State and VCU.

“I have a lot of unbelievable respect for Ryan Odom,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said during his postgame press conference after the win over Miami.

“I feel I’ve known him his entire life. Ryan is a terrific coach. He spent a year at my alma mater, Lenoir-Rhyne. He’s a great coach, basketball coach and quickly put Virginia back where they want to be.”

‘(Virginia) can really score the basketball at all five positions’

He was Lenoir-Rhyne’s head coach for one season before being hired at UMBC and is the son of former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom.

Virginia is ranked No. 16 in KenPom.com‘s adjusted defensive efficiency, giving up 96.5 points per 100 possessions, and are No. 28 on offense, scoring 122.6 points per 100 possessions.

The’ve won 14 of their last 16 games, dating back to January 27, with both losses coming against Duke.

“I know just from the brief time talking to my coaches,” Barnes said, “(Virginia) can really score the basketball at all five positions. They know how to play. They know what they’re doing, obviously.

“We obviously did work on them before we got here, but watching the game today, we’ll start on it tomorrow with them.”