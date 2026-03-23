Four quick takes after Tennessee beats Virginia for fourth straight Sweet 16

Four quick takes after Tennessee beats Virginia for fourth straight Sweet 16by: Grant Ramey22 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesTennessee basketball beat Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday to advance to a fourth straight Sweet 16.