How to watch No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio) in March Madness

PHILADELPHIA —March Madness is back for Tennessee basketball. The No. 6-seed Vols face No. 11-seed Miami (Ohio) on Friday in a 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time start on TBS, looking to advance to Sunday’s second round against either No. 3 Virginia or No. 14 Wright State.

Tennessee (22-11) enters the NCAA Tournament coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances over the last two seasons. The Vols are looking to advance to the tournament’s second weekend for a fourth straight time, after going to the Sweet 16 in 2023.

Miami (32-1) advanced out of the First Four play-in round with an 89-79 win over SMU on Wednesday in Dayton. The Redhawks went 31-0 during the regular season before losing to UMass in the quarterfinal round of the MAC Tournament.

How To Watch: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)

When: Friday, 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena

TV: TBS

Streaming: HBO Max, Paramount Plus, March Madness App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 81, Miami (Ohio) 70

BetMGM: Tennessee -11.5 | Total: 149.5

Series History: Tennessee vs. Miami (Ohio)

Tennessee is 4-2 against Miami in a series that dates back to December 1947. The RedHawks won 54-51 in Cincinnati in the first meeting, before Tennessee won three straight game (1982, 1988 and 1997).

Miami beat the Vols 68-62 at home in November 1998 and Tennessee won the most previous meeting 78-59 in Knoxville in December 1999.

Rick Barnes is looking to improve to 13-7 in 20 NCAA Tournament games as Tennessee’s head coach, which would extend another program record.

Miami is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and is looking to advance beyond the first round for the first time since 1999, when Wally Szczerbiak led the RedHawks to the Sweet 16 as a No. 10 seed, with wins over No. 7 Washington and No. 2 Utah.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee is playing in its eighth straight NCAA Tournament, extending the current program record.

The Vols had never previously been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee was a No. 2 seed in each of the last two seasons. The Vols were a No. 4 seed while advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2023. They lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 Tennessee team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.