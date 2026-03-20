Four quick takes after Tennessee torches Miami in first round of NCAA Tournament

Four quick takes after Tennessee torches Miami in first round of NCAA Tournamentby: Grant Ramey2 hours agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) drives to the basket against Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn ImagesTennessee basketball took care of Miami (Ohio) with a dominant performance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.